Realme C21Y affordable phone with triple cameras may launch soon

Highlights Realme C21Y may be the next C-series smartphone from the company.

The Realme C21Y may come with three cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme C21Y has appeared on the Thailand's NBTC website.

Realme may be working on a new affordable phone that will be for its C-series. A few days back, a Realme phone with model number RMX3621 appeared on the internet. Now, a fresh listing on the NBTC certification website of Thailand confirms that this phone is called Realme C21Y. The existence of the C21Y has come to light days after some reports suggested that Realme is going to launch the C25S smartphone in India.

Although Thailand's certification body confirms Realme's new phone, it does not tell us about its specifications, except to reveal that this phone will support 4G. However, luckily, the phone also made an appearance on the US FCC website wherein its design sketches describe what the phone would look like. According to the FCC filing, the Realme C21Y will come with a square camera module on the back with at least three cameras. There is a fourth cutout in the module that is for the LED flash. It will have a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well. The display will have a teardrop-style notch.

Other than those specifications, the filing also reveals that the Realme C21Y will have a dedicated slot for a microSD card in the tray that will be located on the left side of the phone. The Realme C21Y will pack a 4880mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging. The phone will obviously run Android 11 with the company's Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. The display size is not clear but thick bezels are visible in the sketches, so you can expect that. The speaker is going to be on the back, right below the "realme" logo. And that is everything about the Realme C21Y that the FCC listing can tell at this point.

Since the Realme X21Y has appeared on at least two certification websites, its launch is imminent. But we do not have a particular date yet. Also, Realme will take a call about where it will launch the new C21Y smartphone. It is also possible that some markets may get this phone with a different name, so there is nothing concrete right now. We will find out everything once Realme confirms the launch.

Meanwhile, Realme is preparing to launch the C25S smartphone in India soon. The phone went official a couple of days back in Malaysia. According to a report, the Realme C25S will come in two variants in India, unlike the single one in Malaysia. There will be a 64GB variant in addition to the 128GB model. The rest of the specifications are likely to be the same. The Realme C25s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD, packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM, has a four-camera system on the back, comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera, and features a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.