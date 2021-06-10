Realme C21Y may be company's first Android Go phone, to launch soon

Highlights Realme C21Y has been spotted on a Vietnamese e-commerce website.

Its specifications have also been revealed and they include Android Go.

However, at the same time, the Realme C21Y supports 4GB of RAM.

Realme C21Y is in the rumour mill right now. A previous rumour around the phone suggested the specifications of the Realme C21Y and that it has received certifications from different regulators. Now, a fresh tip has claimed that the Realme C21Y will be the company's first Android Go phone and it is coming to Vietnam first in the next few days. There is reportedly a Vietnamese listing of the Realme C21Y that hints at an imminent launch, but there is no date right now.

A Chinese tipster, Chun, has posted a photo of the Realme C21Y along with some key specifications. However, in the same thread, a link to the listing of Realme C21Y on a Vietnamese e-commerce website is also available. And this listing gives away even more information. The interesting thing to see here is Android 11 (Go edition), which will make the Realme C21Y the company's first phone to run the toned-down Android version. Realme's previous C-series phones have all come with regular Android software versions.

Android Go on the Realme C21Y does not sound strange until you see the specifications. If we go by the listing on the website, the Realme C21Y will have at least 4GB of RAM, and that is far above the criteria for running Android Go. According to Google, the watered-down Android Go is meant for phones with 1GB of RAM. With 4GB of RAM inside, the Realme C21Y seems capable enough to handle the regular Android version. Realme has not confirmed anything yet, so let us take this Android Go part with a pinch of salt, then.

Realme C21Y is listed as packing a Unisoc T610 chipset, a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a teardrop style notch on the top. Inside this notch will be a 5-megapixel camera. The rear cameras will be 13-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel triple sensors with an LED flash. The phone will come with 64GB of internal storage, but there will be support for storage expansion using a microSD card of up to 256GB. The phone will pack a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charging speed. The Realme C21Y is going to come with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G VoLTE, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There will be a fingerprint sensor on the backside, as well.

All of these specifications from the Vietnamese listing are a bit different from what we learned previously. A listing on the US FCC website for a Realme phone with model number RMX3621 said the phone will support 18W fast charging on a 4880mAh battery, contrary to the 10W charging on a 5000mAh battery. The latter makes more sense because Realme seems to be planning a cost-effective phone here, and 18W does not particularly go along with that. Anyway, we will find out more about the upcoming Realme C21Y in the next couple of days.