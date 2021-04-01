Realme C25, C21, C20 budget phones launch likely in India in early April

Highlights Realme may launch the C20 and C21 smartphones alongside the C25.

Realme recently teased the launch of the C25 smartphone with 6000mAh battery.

The C20 and C21, on the other hand, bring 5000mAh batteries inside.

Realme is teasing the launch of a new C-series phone in India. The Twitter post by Realme India boss Madhav Sheth was pretty revealing. It mentioned the phone will have a 6000mAh battery inside. The only recent phone in C-series with that battery is C25, so that is something we think is mostly confirmed. And now, there is a rumour that the C25 may not be alone. Realme may launch at least three C-series smartphones in India sometime in early April.

The tip comes courtesy of Mukul Sharma, who tweeted a poster of Bollywood actor Salman Khan holding a C-series phone. Khan has been associated with Realme for its number series phones but this is the first time we are seeing him endorsing the low-cost C-series. The phone he is holding is the C21, which arrived recently in the Malaysian and Indonesian markets. So now, we are looking at C25 and C21. It will not be a surprise to guess the third phone is going to be the C20, which came in January.

April is when we are expecting these three Realme C-series phones will arrive in India. Sharma has said it is early April but there is no date to put a finger on right now. Realme is known for dumping several phones at once, so maybe it will launch all three phones at one event, and the date announcement may happen soon.

Realme C20, C21, C25 specifications

The Realme C20, C21, and C25 are all budget phones that will likely replace the C11, C12, and C15 in India. All three phones come with 6.5-inch HD+ LCDs. While the C20 and C21 are powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, the C25 uses a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset inside. The C25 is also the only phone to come with Android 11 out of the box while the other two still run Android 10-based Realme UI.

Realme C25 packs a 48-megapixel triple-camera setup while the C21 has a 13-megapixel triple-camera system. The Realme C20, on the other hand, has just one 8-megapixel rear camera. For selfies, the C25 offers an 8-megapixel front camera but the other two phones have just a 5-megapixel snapper.

All three C-series phones are big on their battery. So, while the C20 and C21 will bring huge 5000mAh batteries with 10W charging inside, the Realme C25 will give you a 6000mAh battery along with support for faster 18W charging.

Realme C20, C21, C25 prices

The Realme C20 was launched in Vietnam for VND 24,90,000, which translates to roughly Rs 7,900. The C21 was launched for the price of MYR 499 in Malaysia. This translates to roughly Rs 9,000. And finally, the Realme C25 was launched for IDR 2,300,000, which translates to roughly Rs 11,500. These are just converted prices but the actual Indian prices are not going to stray far.