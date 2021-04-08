Realme C25, C21, C20 launch in India today, check live stream details, price, and specifications

Highlights Realme is going to launch three new affordable phones in India today.

These three phones are C25, C21, and C20 and they back big batteries.

The Realme C25 is the only phone to come with Android 11.

Realme C25, C21, and C20 entry-level smartphones are set to arrive in India today. The three phones are not new. Realme launched them sometime back in different Asian markets, and that is why we know the specifications of the phones. We even know the prices of all three phones but not the India price and that is why Realme is holding an event later today. The highlighted feature of the three Realme C-series phones is their big battery. While the C25 has a 6000mAh battery inside, the C21 and C20 feature a 5000mAh unit each.

See, all three smartphones in the Realme C-series are equally powerful if you see them as a whole. But there is one thing that makes the Realme C25 a little better. According to the specifications that we know, thanks to previous launches, the C25 will be the only phone among three to come preloaded with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. This means the C25 will offer new Android features while the other two, C21 and C20, will be stuck at Android 10 until they become eligible for Realme's Early Access Program.

Realme C25, C21, and C20 launch details

Realme is holding an event at 12.30 pm today. This will be a digital-only event that the company will live stream on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. You can catch real-time updates from there.

Realme C25, C21, and C20 price in India

Realme may set the price of the C25, C21, and C20 between Rs 7,000 to Rs 11,000, going by what these three phones cost in their original markets. Realme will announce the official prices at today's event.

Realme C25, C21, and C20 specifications

First, let us talk about the common features. All three phones come with 6.5-inch HD+ LCDs with a waterdrop-style notch. However, only the Realme C25 and C21 have the TUV Rheinland certification for the display. The Realme C20 and C21 are powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, whereas the C25 uses a MediaTek Helio G70 processor.

For photography, the Realme C25 has a 48-megapixel triple-cameras while the C21 has a 13-megapixel triple-camera system. The Realme C20, on the other hand, has just one 8-megapixel rear camera. For selfies, the C25 offers an 8-megapixel front camera, but the other two phones have just a 5-megapixel snapper. All three C-series phones are big on their battery. So, while the C20 and C21 use huge 5000mAh batteries with 10W charging inside, the Realme C25 will give you a 6000mAh battery along with support for faster 18W charging.