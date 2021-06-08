Realme C25s launched in India with Helio G85 chip and 6000mAh battery, prices start at Rs 9,999

Highlights Realme has launched the C25s smartphone in India for Rs 9,999.

The C25s brings a MediaTek Helio G85 processor up from Helio G70 on the C25.

The Realme C25s also has a 48-megapixel camera setup on the back.

Realme has finally launched the C25s budget smartphone in India after a round of speculation. The new Realme C25s originally debuted in Malaysia last month and is only slightly different from the Realme C25 that is already available to buy in India. The idea here is to give a little extra push to gaming over the C25, and that, too, for the same price. The Realme C25s comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor that we have previously seen on Narzo 30A. The regular Realme C25, on the other hand, uses an Helio G70 processor.

"Our entry-level C series has seen a tremendous response from our customers in India and globally. Till date, we have 32 million realme series users globally. Realme C series continues to be a strong growth driver for the brand in India and the latest addition of Realme C25s to the Realme C series will allow us to cater to the requirements of more young users across the country, who look for numerous features across price segments amongst entry-level smartphones," said Madhav Sheth, Realme India and Europe CEO.

Realme C25s price in India

The Realme C25s comes in two variants. The one with 64GB storage costs Rs 9,999 while the 128GB storage variant comes at a price of Rs 10,999. The phone has Watery Grey and Watery Blue colourways. The price of Realme C25s in India is much lower than what the same phone costs in Malaysia. The Malaysian price of Realme C25s is MYR 699.

Realme C25s specifications

The Realme C25s is a budget phone, so you cannot really raise your expectations here. But, for what it is worth, Realme is still offering a pretty good set of specifications for the price. You get a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a teardrop-style notch on the top. Inside the notch is an 8-megapixel camera and it supports AI Beauty features. The screen-to-body ratio of the phone is 88.7 per cent.

As said, powering the Realme C25s is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. But the Indian C25s comes in a 64GB variant in addition to the 128GB storage variant. The Malaysian one just has the latter. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor on the back.

With Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 skin on top, the Realme C25s packs a 6000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It has four cameras on the back, comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera. The phone supports 4G VoLTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and has a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is 9.6mm thick and weighs 209 grams.