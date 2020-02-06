Realme C3 India launch today: Live stream, expected price, & specifications

Highlights Realme C3 launch to take place in India today.

Realme C3 will come with dual cameras, 5000mAh battery.

It is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000.

Realme C3 will be launched today in India as the company's next smartphone for the entry-level market. The smartphone succeeds the Realme C2 and comes with bumped up specifications that have already been revealed via the Flipkart listing. Realme C3 will come with a 5000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and the MediaTek G70 processor that could offer gaming prowess on the smartphone. The look of the phone is also out, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

Realme C3 launch in India live stream

Realme has scheduled the Realme C3 launch event for 12.30 pm. This is when the company will take the wraps off the full specifications and features of the Realme C3 along with its official pricing in India. The event will be live streamed on the company's Twitter property and YouTube channel as well in case you want to watch the launch of Realme C3.

Realme C3 price in India

As we said, the Realme C3 price will be announced at the event that will take place later today. We can expect the price to be a little higher than what the Realme C3 predecessor cost. It will indeed be under Rs 10,000 but, going by the revealed specifications, Realme C3 could touch the Rs 9,000 mark. To recall, the Realme C2 was launched at a starting price of Rs 5,999.

The launch offers on Realme C3 are also likely to be unveiled at the launch event. Flipkart will be the exclusive online partner for the sale of the Realme C3 while the online store of Realme will also sell the device.

Realme C3 specifications

So far, the Realme C3 has been confirmed to come with a MediaTek G70 processor under the hood, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a combination of a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The device also appears to be bigger than the Realme C2, as per the teasers. The interesting selling point will be the Realme C3's battery. A 5000mAh battery will power the device, which is impressive, at least on paper.

Rest of the specifications are expected to be announced at the event that will begin in a few hours. Realme will also detail the features of the smartphone and how it is better than the last-generation device from the C series.