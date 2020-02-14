Realme C3 sale today on Flipkart, realme.com: Price in India

Highlights Realme C3 will be up for sale for the first time today.

It will be available to buy from Flipkart and realme.com.

Realme C3 starts at Rs 6,999 in India.

Realme C3, the latest smartphone in the brand's entry-level segment, will go on sale for the first time today. The sale will begin at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme website. The Realme C3 is loaded with features such as a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, dual rear cameras, and a 5000mAh battery under the hood. The launch of Realme C3 was closely followed by the debut of Xiaomi's Redmi 8A Dual to increase the competition in the sub Rs 10,000 segment.

Realme C3 price in India

The Realme C3 comes in two models - the 3GB/32GB variant costs Rs 6,999 while the 4GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 7,999 - in India. Both memory variants will be available to buy from Flipkart and realme.com later today. You get two colour options on the Realme C3, a Blazing Red model and a Frozen Blue model. Personally, I liked the Blazing Red variant, complemented by the radial pattern that has been given to the device's rear.

There are a bunch of offers on the purchase of the Realme C3 as well. If you are a Jio customer, you will get benefits worth Rs 7,550 on using the SIM card on Realme C3. The benefits include additional data and cashback on recharges of Rs 349 prepaid plan. Moreover, when buying the smartphone on Flipkart, you can avail an extra discount of Rs 1,000 on trading in your old, used smartphone.

Realme C3 specifications

For its specifications, the Realme C3 majorly has everything that you would look for in a budget device. The Realme C3 packs a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Realme C3 is also the first smartphone to ship with Realme UI out of the box. The Realme UI is based on Android 10 and supports dark mode.

Coming to optics, Realme C3 has two cameras at the back - one with a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor and another with a 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor. The camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, you get a 5-megapixel camera on the front with features such as AI Beauty. There are HDR and portrait mode included in the camera app as well. Realme C3 also delivers big on the battery life - it has a 5000mAh battery that charges at up 10W. For connectivity, you have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, and Micro-USB among others.