Realme C3 with 5000mAh battery, Realme UI launched: Price in India, specifications

Highlights Realme C3 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6,999.

It has a MediaTek G70 processor and a 5000mAh battery under the hood.

The Realme C3 sale starts in India from February 14.

Realme C3 is now official in India. The latest entry-level smartphone comes as a successor of the Realme C2, which was the second device in the company's affordable smartphone series. Loaded with features such as a MediaTek G70 processor, dual rear cameras, and a 5000mAh battery among others, Realme C3 takes on the likes of Redmi 8 and Nokia 2.3. Realme is calling the device "Entertainment ka Superstar", owing to its big display and other features that enhance the media consumption on a smartphone. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth featured in the live launch event to talk about the Realme C series that has sold more than 10 million units globally.

Realme C3 price in India

Being a budget smartphone, the Realme C3 is here to entice a large number of buyers with its pricing. The Realme C3 starts at Rs 6,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant while its top-end variant with 4GB/64GB costs Rs 7,999. The smartphone comes in Blazing Red and Frozen Blue colours. It will go on sale starting 12 noon, February 14 via Flipkart and realme.com. The offline sale of the Realme C3 will begin 'soon'.

Realme C3 specifications

The Realme C3 is a dual SIM smartphone that is powered by the recently-launched eight-core MediaTek G70 processor clocked at up to 2.0GHz. The smartphone comes in two RAM and memory variants - 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB - with support for expandable storage of up to 256GB via microSD card. There is a 6.52-inch HD+ 'MiniDrop' display, which is essentially company's term for a water drop-style notch display. The display comes with 'latency optimisation', which is supported by the processor to render better refresh rates, Realme claimed. The Realme C3 has been designed using the company's 'Sunrise' theme, the company said.

Realme C3 is also the first smartphone to ship with Realme UI out of the box. Realme UI is based on Android 10, which means the dark mode will be available. One of the interesting features of Realme UI is dual-mode music share, wherein you can listen to music on Realme C3 via 3.5mm earphones and wireless earphones simultaneously. Following the Realme C3 launch, more Realme phones will begin receiving the Realme UI in the coming weeks.

There are three slots on the Realme C3 so that you can insert two nano-sized SIM cards and a microSD card.

The smartphone comes with dual cameras at the back - a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and fast PDAF and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The cameras support Realme's Chroma Boost technology to produce better contrasts and colours in photographs. There is HDR mode also available on the Realme C3 cameras. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel AI Beauty camera that has beautification features in-built.

One of its selling points is the Realme C3 battery, which is 5000mAh. The Realme C3 is claimed to play six continuous movies on a single charge and offer a 30-day standby. The battery supports reverse charging, which means you can charge other phones using the Realme C3. There is no fingerprint sensor on the device though.