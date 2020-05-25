Realme China event today: Realme X50 Pro Player Edition, X3 SuperZoom, TV, Watch, Buds Air Neo, and more to launch

Highlights Realme to launch eight devices today in China.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition with 90Hz display confirmed to launch.

Realme is also launching its TV, Watch, and new earbuds.

Realme is going big today, not only in India but in China as well. The company has two major events today - one in India starting at 12.30 pm and one in China that is scheduled to begin at 2 pm local time, or 11.30 am IST. Realme is launching as many as eight new products in China, three of which are debuting in India as well an hour later. For the past couple of days, Realme has confirmed to launch the X50 Pro Player Edition, Realme Watch, Realme TV, Realme Buds Q, and Realme Buds Air Neo at its events. What have not been confirmed but strongly hinted at to launch include the Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, and Realme power bank.

You can read about Realme India's event that is starting at 12.30 pm here, but for everything that is slated for China, we have you covered in this article.

Realme's China event is scheduled to start at 2 pm local time, which is 11.30 am IST. It is happening an hour earlier than the brand's India event where only three products have been confirmed to launch so far, unlike the China event where eight devices will debut. Realme is launching the Realme TV, Realme Watch, and Realme Buds Air Neo in India while it will launch the rest of products besides the former three at the China event.

The Realme TV will be the brand's first Android TV-powered television with features, such as Chrome Boost Picture Engine, Dolby Audio, Ultra bright display, and a MediaTek processor. The Realme Watch has been teased to have a 1.4-inch display, 14 sports mode, interchangeable straps, heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, and a petite size. The Realme Buds Air Neo are confirmed to have 13mm bass boost drivers, total music playback time of 17 hours, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and gesture control with integration of voice assistants.

Apart from the aforementioned products, Realme will launch the X50 Pro Player Edition, its first gaming smartphone that is codenamed Blade Runner. It has been confirmed to pack a 90Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, quad rear cameras, two selfie cameras, 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, 65W fast charging, Dolby Audio, Hi-Res Audio, and HyperBoost technology for gaming. But the rumours have spilled some more beans, stating there will be a 6.44-inch display, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, a 48-megapixel main sensor, and a 4200mAh battery under the hood.

The Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom are also likely to debut today. The Realme X3 will be the successor to the Realme X2 while the X3 SuperZoom will be a camera-focussed smartphone that is confirmed to feature 60x digital zoom. Its image renders have also been leaked, along with full specifications that include a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB UFS3.0 storage, and a 4200mAh battery.

The cameras on Realme X3 SuperZoom have been leaked to pack a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a field of view of 119 degrees, and 8-megapixel telephoto f/3.4 sensor with 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom, and OIS, and finally, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.