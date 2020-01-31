Realme confirms Android 11 on major smartphones: Check if your phone is eligible

Highlights Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro will get Android 11.

Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro also eligible for the update.

Android 10 is already rolling out to some Realme X, Realme Pro devices.

Realme has confirmed that at least six of its recent smartphones will be eligible for Android 11 update as and when it becomes available sometime this year. Replying to a query of a Realme phone user on Twitter, company's CMO for the Indian market, Francis Wang said the Realme X series and the Realme Pro will get two major updates, which we assume will be Android 10 and Android 11. The confirmation came as a clarification to what Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said in a recent episode of his AskMadhav series on YouTube. He said that Realme X series will receive at least one Android update, which created confusion amid users about the rollout of Android versions.

If Wang's statement is anything to go by, the entire Realme X series that includes Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2, and Realme X2 Pro is eligible for both Android 10 and Android 11 updates. Realme XT is the first smartphone to be receiving the Android 10 update, as per the rollout timeline shared recently. Realme X will get the update next month, while the Android 10 updates on Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro are earmarked for March. After the Android 10 rollout is complete, the company will begin testing Android 11 later this year before releasing public updates.

Moreover, the Realme Pro series, which includes the Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, and also the Realme X2 Pro (as an overlap), will receive both Android 10 and Android 11 updates, Wang said. Though, the announcement regarding the Pro series was made in a casual way. When a Twitter user sportingly suggested that the Realme Pro series should also receive Android 11, Wang gave confirmation in a funny yet authentic manner. While the Realme Pro smartphones will receive the Android 11 update in future, the Android 10 update has begun rolling out to the Realme 3 Pro. The Realme 5 Pro will receive it sometime next month and the Realme 2 Pro should get the update in June.

Wang also clarified that Realme's affordable segment phones such as Realme 1, Realme C1, and Realme U1 will only get the Android 10 update. This means the company will not push Android 11 to the three phones.