Realme confirms May 4 event to launch X7 Max 5G, 43-inch 4K TV in India

Realme India boss Madhav Sheth has confirmed the company will hold a big event on May 4 to launch new products. At this event, Realme will introduce the first Dimensity 1200-powered smartphone that the company has been teasing for some time. Right now, it is hard to say what this phone will be called, given rumours have teetered between the possibility of GT Neo and the unannounced X7 Max 5G. Besides the new phone, Realme may also announce a flurry of other products, including a smart television.

Sheth made the announcement in the latest episode of AskMadhav on YouTube. The May 4 event is going to be a grand one, and Realme seems to have lined up several products. The event will also mark the celebration of Realme's third anniversary in India. So, we already have the Realme X7 Max 5G that rumours are pointing out. There are rumours that the X7 Max 5G is going to be a rebranded X7 Pro Ultra but some other rumours have said this phone could be the rebranded GT Neo. The X7 Pro Ultra uses a Dimensity 1100 processor inside. However, the latter is powered by a Dimensity 1200 processor, so chances for the GT Neo are higher.

A previous leak suggested the Realme X7 Max 5G may come with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. This Realme X7 Max 5G is supposed to come in Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way colour variants. According to rumours, the Realme X7 Max 5G will come with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The processor is already confirmed. In terms of photography, the Realme X7 Max 5G may come with a 64-megapixel main camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there may be a 16-megapixel camera on the Realme X7 Max 5G. Powering the phone may be a 4500mAh battery with 50W fast charging.

Apart from the phone, Realme may launch a 43-inch 4K TV at the event. Sheth recently revealed that Realme will be launching a new TV and it may even be a new 49-inch or 50-inch model with a home theatre experience. "We are also bringing a new cinema experience with hands-free voice control with Dolby Vision & Audio experience," Sheth said in the video. So far, many rumours have pointed out the next TV from Realme will be 43-inches in size and support 4K resolution, but given how we are getting multiple reports, there is not a definite thing right now.

Realme has not officially teased the May 4 event yet, so we will have to wait for that.