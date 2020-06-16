Realme could be working on next C-series device dubbed C11

Highlights Realme C11 has been spotted on a Thai certification website.

The Realme C11 earlier appeared on other certificaiton websites, as well.

The Realme C11 is seen to come with support for 4G.

Realme launched the C3 back in February this year for the entry-level market. It is now seemingly working on another C-series model that is dubbed C11. The Realme C11 has been spotted on the NBTC certification website recently while the smartphone previously appeared on other certification websites, hinting at an imminent launch. The Realme C11 will be a 4G smartphone for the markets it will be launched in, which currently seem to also include Thailand.

According to the listing of the device on the NBTC certification website, the model number RMX2185 will be commercially launched as Realme C11. It is a rather strange naming since the last model in the C-series was C3, and C2, C1 before that. Technically, it should be Realme C5 since the number 4 is considered unlucky in Chinese numerology. Realme has not said anything official on the device and the name is listed next to the model number on the NBTC listing, spotted first by GizmoChina.

Realme C11 has earlier appeared on other certification websites with the same model number, as well, including TKDN, EEC, and SIRIM, as per the GizmoChina report. However, the previous listings did not divulge the commercial name of the device, unlike the NBTC listing of RMX2185. Besides, none of the listings found on several certification websites has revealed what innards the Realme C11 will pack. For what it is worth, the Realme C11 could follow the predecessors to fit in the entry-level segment.

The availability of the Realme C11 in India is not confirmed unless the company puts it up for certification on the BIS website. So far, the Realme C11 has been spotted on some Asian and European markets. But while that piece of information is known, it remains unconfirmed when the Realme C11 will launch in eligible markets. In any case, we will know more about the Realme C11 in the coming days and hopefully hear something official from the company.

The Realme C3 was launched as the latest device in the series in February this year. It comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, and Android 10 at its core. The smartphone was launched with dual cameras - a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a single 5-megapixel camera on the front. The Realme C3 supports a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging. It was launched for a price of Rs 8,999 in India.