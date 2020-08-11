Realme could bring affordable 5G smartphone for under Rs 15,000

Highlights Realme is working on a new smartphone that will have 5G connectivity.

The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC.

Realme's upcoming phone could be targeted at the V-series.

Realme's portfolio of 5G smartphones was recently expanded with the launch of the V-series. The Realme V5, being the first one in the series, brings 5G connectivity to the mid-range. The company might now be looking to launch more similar smartphones. Realme is allegedly working on a new smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, hinting that it will support 5G connectivity.

According to the renowned tipster Digital Chat Station, the smartphone in the making could be priced lower than the Realme V5. This means it could very well cost less than Rs 15,000. The Realme V5 is priced at CNY 1,399, which is roughly Rs 15,000. The tipster has also said Realme's upcoming smartphone will compete with the Huawei Enjoy 20 in terms of specifications. The Enjoy 20 is also speculated to launch sometime soon. Huawei has only launched the Enjoy 20 Pro so far.

Since there are going to be similarities between the Enjoy 20 and Realme's upcoming smartphone, the existing Enjoy 20 Pro might give some idea. According to previous reports, the Huawei Enjoy 20 will have a 720p display, which means it will be targeted at the budget segment. This also means Realme's upcoming 5G smartphone will also have a 720p display. Of course, there is going to be the waterdrop-style notch at the top, in line with what existing Realme smartphones have.

Since Realme V5 is available only in China, the upcoming device will sell initially in the company's home market. There is no word on when the Realme V5 enter other markets in Asia, much less the one that is speculated to be in the pipeline. It has also to do with the fact that not many markets support 5G in Asia. There are only a few countries that have 5G commercially available, India being excluded from that list. But even without 5G, Realme was the first brand in India to launch a 5G phone. So maybe, Realme could bring the V5 and the upcoming smartphone to the Indian market. We do not know when that is going to happen if it does.