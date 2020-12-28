Realme Days sale extended till December 31 with offers on phones and smart TVs

Highlights Realme Days Sale is now continued till December 31.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is up for grabs with Rs 7,000 discount.

Realme is also offering smart televisions at discounted prices.

Realme Days Sale will now end on December 31 as the period has been extended. This brings another three days for customers who have been waiting to get a good deal on a range of products. Unlike the previous one, this sale extends discounts to smartphones and smart televisions. The biggest discount is of Rs 7,000 on the X50 Pro 5G that you can get for Rs 34,999 in the sale. But other than this deal, there are several others that you can consider.

Before I list all the deals that make sense and are worth considering, there are a few additional offers that you can club with the purchase. Realme is giving a flat Rs 75 discount on all purchases. If you use Amazon Pay, you can get a cashback of up to Rs 100, and finally, there is 1 per cent SuperCash back up to Rs 1,000. There are also coupons and points to be won by participating in two different contests. Now that these things are out of our way, let us dive into what Realme is offering under the sale:

Realme TVs with up to Rs 3,000 off

In the Realme Days Sale, you can get the Realme TV 55-inch for Rs 39,999, which is Rs 3,000 down from the original price. Realme has been selling this model for this price for a while now after it announced it as a part of the introductory offer at the launch. The Realme TV 43-inch is selling for Rs 22,999 with Rs 1,000 off and the Realme TV 32-inch is up for sale for Rs 13,999, down from Rs 14,999.

Realme C15, C15 Qualcomm Edition with Rs 1,000 off

Realme C15 and C15 Qualcomm Edition are available to buy for Rs 8,999 in the sale. Both were launched for Rs 9,999 some months back as a tweaked version of original C15. The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor instead of the MediaTek Helio G35 processor on the Realme C15.

Realme 6, 6i with Rs 2,000 off

Realme is selling the Realme 6 and 6i smartphones with a discount of Rs 2,000. You can get both Realme 6 and 6i for Rs 11,999. Considering both smartphones are available for the same price, it is better to go for the Realme 6 because it has better cameras and is the marquee device in the series.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro with Rs 1,000 off

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro, which is the cheapest smartphone with 65W fast charging, has got even cheaper. Realme is selling this smartphone for Rs 13,999, which is Rs 1,000 less than the original price. The Narzo 20 Pro comes with a 1080p display and V-shaped design on the back.

Realme X3 SuperZoom with Rs 4,000 off

The camera-centric smartphone from Realme, X3 SuperZoom, is selling for Rs 23,999 in the sale. This price is Rs 4,000 less than the original price of the smartphone. The X3 SuperZoom brings a telescope camera onboard to offer 60X digital zoom.

Realme X3 with Rs 3,000 off

The junior sibling of X3 SuperZoom, the Realme X3 is selling for Rs 21,999 in the sale. This is Rs 3,000 down from the original price of Rs 24,999. The Realme X3 comes with a Snapdragon 855+ processor and a 120Hz display.