Realme Days Sale now live: Buds Air Neo at Rs 500 off, X2 Pro with Rs 3,000 discount, and more

The sale season is here and it means all those items in your wishlist can finally move to your cart. A huge slew of discounts is also up for grabs. Realme is also jumping on the bandwagon and offering its popular smartphones and accessories on discounted prices. Calling it Realme Days, Realme will let you buy the popular Realme X2 Pro at Rs 3,000 off under the sale while the recently-launched Realme Buds Air Neo truly wireless earbuds are on sale with Rs 500 discount. Over and above this discount, there are a couple of discounts on using credit/debit cards from select banks.

Here are the top offers on Realme smartphones and accessories under the Realme Days sale on Flipkart and Realme online store:

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro was launched last year and became one of the most popular mid-range smartphones in no time. It is now getting cheaper by Rs 3,000 under the sale. The 8GB/128GB variant can be purchased at Rs 28,999 while the 12GB/256GB variant is available to buy for Rs 32,999. Additionally, if you own a Citibank credit or debit card or have an ICICI Bank credit card, you are eligible for a Rs 1,500 discount. You finally end up paying Rs 27,499 for the base variant and Rs 31,499 for the latter.

Realme X2 Pro has the 50W fast charging technology, is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor, and a 6.5-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display. It also has four rear cameras and the 90Hz refresh rate on the display.

Realme Buds Air Neo

One of the most affordable truly wireless earbuds that you can buy is getting even more affordable with Realme Days sale. There is a discount of Rs 500 on the pair of earbuds, which means you pay Rs 2,499 instead of the actual cost of Rs 2,999 for the Realme Buds Air Neo. The extra discount on credit/debit card will not be applied unless the minimum cart amount is Rs 3,000.

I really liked how well-built the Buds Air Neo earbuds are and their sound is also quite pleasing. They are still not as good as Buds Air, or Realme Buds Q for that matter in terms of the sound quality. But otherwise, Realme Buds Air Neo has a compact size, better microphone quality, and battery life.

Realme Band

The fitness band from Realme, Realme Band, is also selling with a discount under the Realme Days sale. Instead of its original price of Rs 1,299, the Realme Band is up for grabs for Rs 1,099 on both Flipkart and Realme online store. You can get the additional discount of up to 10 per cent using a credit/debit card on the minimum order value of Rs 3,000. So, you may as well want to order more than one Realme Band or add more items to your cart, so that they cost at least Rs 3,000 altogether, before checking out.

Realme Band is also an entry-level fitness band that has a heart-rate sensor, steps counter, watch faces, and alarm clock. It needs the Realme Link app for pairing with Android phones but iOS users can also pair with without the app.