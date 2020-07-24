Realme device with 5G chipset, 4900mAh battery spotted on TENAA, could be Realme V5

Highlights Realme V5 may have been listed on China's TENAA website.

Realme V5 was confirmed as the first smartphone from the brand's upcoming new series. It has been confirmed to sport a 48-megapixel camera among other three sensors at the back and feature a punch-hole display. The little information we know was shared by Realme in a Weibo post but anything beyond that was not clear. The TENAA certification website has now revealed the key specifications of a new Realme device that could be the Realme V5.

The listing shows two versions - RMX2111 and RMX2112 - which could be the two variants of the Realme V5 that differ on wireless connectivity. It is possible Realme will have two carrier variants for the Realme V5 that will launch in different markets. The device is listed to have a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a punch-hole. The punch-hole will house a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, according to the TENAA listing. It is likely an LCD display, which is why the fingerprint sensor is mounted on the power button on the side -- same as what we saw in Realme V5 teasers.

Moreover, the listing has confirmed a 48-megapixel main sensor at the back. The other three sensors are 8-megapixels, 2-megapixels, and 2-megapixels, respectively. While the listing does not state the functionality of the secondary, tertiary, and quaternary, they will likely be for ultrawide, macro, and portrait photography.

The TENAA listing also says the Realme V5 will pack a 5G chipset with eight cores and a maximum clock speed of 2.0GHz. The 5G chipset could either be Snapdragon or Dimensity from Qualcomm and MediaTek, respectively. There are two storage configurations - 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. There is no support for microSD card. The Realme V5 will come with a 4900mAh battery, the listing also revealed. But the kind of charging speed it will have is not clear at the moment. The weight of the smartphone is 194 grams and it will be available in dark grey, green, and silver colours.

Now the Realme V5 render in the TENAA listing does not have that big Realme logo on the rear panel, which we saw in the official teasers. We do not know if the models listed on TENAA actually belong to Realme V5 or they are variants of some other series. In any case, we will know soon as Realme will treat us with teasers in the coming days.