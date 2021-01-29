Realme emerges as fastest-growing smartphone brand of India in 2020

Highlights Realme managed to outperform other brands in terms of YoY growth.

While the global smartphone market bounced back with positive numbers indicating the coronavirus pandemic could not subside consumer demands for phones, the Indian smartphone market suffered a modest decline in smartphone shipments in 2020. The shipments saw a slump of 4 per cent, yet managed to deliver over 150 million units last year. The biggest gainer was Realme, which outshone all other brands in terms of year-on-year (YoY) growth. Thanks to its aggressive approach to the market, Realme registered the biggest growth of 22 per cent and crossed 20 million units mark for the first time. Interestingly, Oppo, the company it was spun off from, slipped to the fifth position in the charts.

According to the latest survey of India's smartphone market conducted by Counterpoint Research, Realme's smartphone business last year was driven largely by high consumer demand in the online channel. The biggest contributors were the C-series and Narzo-series, both positioned in the low-end markets. According to the report, Realme "focused on the budget segment to leverage the pent-up demand through aggressive product and marketing strategies." Realme roped in several high-profile Bollywood actors as endorsers of its smartphones and other lifestyle products, ultimately resulting in good marketing in both online and offline channels.

Although Realme's smartphone business was helped by its e-commerce partnerships, its offline segment is gradually growing. In 2021, Realme is expected to focus more on its offline presence in India. And the fruits of this strategy will be offline stores and partnerships with brick and mortar shops in tier-3 and tier-4 cities this year. Counterpoint has also said Realme will expand its Consumer IoT (CIoT) segment this year, as well. This year, Realme is expected to double down on its smartphone portfolio with additions of more 5G phones but it will equally propel its budget offerings in the markets with C-series and Narzo-series.

India's smartphone market also saw a huge demand for 5G smartphones, even though the next-generation connectivity was nowhere to be seen. Per the report, the shipments of 5G smartphones in the year 2020 crossed 4 million units, driven by two major brands, OnePlus and Apple. While OnePlus' 2020 kitty is entirely 5G ready, Apple's iPhone 12 came across as a big upgrade over the iPhone 11 with support for 5G. The 5G smartphone market is further expected to surge and reach an all-time high of 38 million units in 2021. It makes sense because 5G is highly likely to be deployed this year in India. Airtel earlier this week said its network is now 5G ready alongside showing a live demo of 5G connectivity on a commercial network in Hyderabad.

"Multiple new use cases such as online education, as well as increased content consumption, were the major factors for high consumer demand. Going forward, we believe that this demand will grow further as more people transition from feature phones to smartphones and feature-rich devices, diffusing towards lower price tiers," said Prachir Singh, senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research about the market's direction last year. On other hand, Shipi Jain, research analyst at Counterpoint Research, termed various marketing and selling strategies behind the glorious smartphone shipments last year. "The anti-China sentiments largely subsided by the end of the year with Chinese brands holding 75% market share in 2020. During the year, we saw innovative channel strategies from leading brands due to changed consumer behaviour in the wake of COVID-19," she said.