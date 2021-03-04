Realme GT 5G flagship launch today, check live stream details, price, full specifications

Highlights Realme GT 5G launch is set for later today in China.

The Realme GT 5G will be a flagship phone with Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Realme is also said to launch a GT 5G Pro smartphone.

Realme GT 5G flagship smartphone is set to be launched today. This will be the company's first smartphone in the flagship category but there will be a second one later this year, according to the new strategy Realme announced recently. The Realme GT 5G will bring the power of the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor inside, which is also inside the Xiaomi Mi 11 and will soon debut on a number of phones. Realme is also bringing the dual-tone variant on the vegan leather version of the GT 5G, the company said in one of the recent teasers.

Essentially, "GT" in Realme GT comes from the Nissan GT-R scale model that Realme vice president Xu Qi Chase pointed at sometime back. The idea behind the reference is that the Realme GT 5G is going to be as fast as a racing car. Apart from the processor, there will be bumped-up specifications on the Realme GT 5G, such a better display, powerful battery, and an improved cooling system to allow for high-end gaming on the phone. Although the camera on the phone is likely the same as the one that last year's X50 Pro used. Before its launch, here is a rundown of everything we know about the Realme GT 5G:

Realme GT 5G launch live stream

Realme GT 5G launch event will begin at 2 pm CST in China but it is going to be a global event. In India, the event will begin at 11.30 am. Realme is expected to announce the price and specifications of the flagship phone at the event.

Realme GT 5G price

A recent teaser from Realme official suggested the GT 5G could be CNY 2,999, which translates to roughly Rs 34,000. Realme's Chase also said once that the GT 5G may cost the same as the X50 Pro from last year.

Realme GT 5G specifications

Realme GT 5G is going to be a flagship phone and the number of specifications that have either leaked or been confirmed so far falls in line with that. Realme confirmed the GT 5G will use an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with an LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will have a 120Hz screen and feature a 64MP triple-camera setup on the back. Realme also confirmed the phone will have a better cooling system that can reduce the temperature of the phone by up to 15 degrees. All this is confirmed, which means GT 5G is going to belong to the premium-category.

Now, coming to what we know via the leaks, the Realme GT 5G will come with at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will come running Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. The display on the Realme GT 5G will be a 6.8-inch OLED screen with 1440x3200-pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. There was another rumour that pointed out that Realme may launch GT 5G Pro with a 165Hz refresh rate display and the 125W fast charging technology that the company unveiled last year.

Whatever the case may be, Realme will take the wraps off and announce everything about the Realme GT 5G at today's event.