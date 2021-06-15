Realme GT 5G flagship with Snapdragon 888 chip launched, expected in India at around Rs 33,000

Highlights Realme GT 5G flagship phone with Snapdragon 888 chipset went global today.

Realme GT 5G comes at an introductory price of EUR 369 in Europe.

Realme will launch the GT 5G in India soon.

Realme GT 5G flagship smartphone that goes up against the Xiaomi Mi 11 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 has made its global debut. At its global launch event, Realme launched the GT 5G alongside a slate of new devices, including a laptop, a tablet, and a robotic vacuum cleaner. Realme launched the GT 5G originally back in March in China, but the first announcement about it came last year when Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Realme GT 5G is one of the most affordable flagship phones you can get on the market.

"The realme GT is the first leap forward in our 'Dual-Platform Dual-Flagship Strategy', which was announced earlier this year, and which aims to disrupt the mid- to high-end phone segment. By offering the maximum number of flagship features for our budget-minded consumers, the global launch of the realme GT reflects our ongoing commitment to making cutting-edge technology more accessible to young consumers around the world and hence empowering them in their daily lives," said Sky Li, CEO of Realme at the event.

The GT in Realme GT stands for grand tourers, which also inspires the design of the phone. Realme said the GT flagship has a glass-covered design with 3D lights reflecting from the back surface. The Realme GT 5G comes in Dashing Blue and Dashing Silver colours. There is also a vegan leather version of the Realme GT 5G that comes in Racing Yellow colourway.

Realme GT 5G price

Realme has announced a rather complex buying system for the GT 5G. The Realme GT 5G 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs EUR 599 for the Dashing Blue, Dashing Silver, and the Vegan Leather version. However, there will be an early-bird discount for Amazon Prime customers during the Prime Day sale between June 21 and June 22. The Realme GT 5G will be available for EUR 499. There is another variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but it will go on sale only on AliExpress for a discounted price of EUR 369 between June 21 and June 26. The regular price is EUR 449, which is roughly Rs 39,900.

Translating these prices into INR, Realme GT 5G comes at roughly Rs 53,200 for the top memory configuration. Realme is definitely bringing the GT 5G to India but its price is not clear. And in the absence of that, we can go with the conversion to see how GT 5G will be positioned in India's flagship phone market. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro costs Rs 41,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 is available for Rs 69,999 for the base variant.

Realme GT 5G specifications

The Realme GT 5G is the phone that people who want the best performance will go for. That is because the phone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset inside, which is the best one for an Android phone by far. Because of the chipset, there is support for 5G on the phone. The Realme GT 5G has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display has an integrated fingerprint sensor. The phone has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, along with support for a microSD card. The phone comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging through a USB-C port. There is no wireless charging, though.

For photography, the Realme GT 5G sports a 64-megapixel Sony sensor, an 8-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel sensor on the back. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole in the top left corner. The haptic feedback on the phone has improved over last year's version. The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well, and comes with Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo speakers and Hi-Res Audio. The phone has the GT Mode that reconfigures the processor's priority to give maximum performance. "This includes full-scene high-performance mode coverage and further optimization of high-frame-rate gaming, all providing a smooth user experience and a more durable and stable high frame-rate gaming experience," said Realme in a statement. The Realme GT 5G is only 8.4mm thick and weighs 186 grams.