Realme GT 5G price and colour variants leaked ahead of imminent global launch

Realme GT 5G is due for a global launch. A date for the launch is not available yet, but ahead of whenever that happens, we have got the price tip. According to a tipster, the Realme GT 5G may start at EUR 400, which translates to roughly Rs 35,600. Keeping this pricing in mind, the Realme GT 5G may arrive as one of the most affordable flagships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Realme launched the GT 5G smartphone in China back in March as its 2021 flagship.

The launch of Realme GT 5G may follow the global 5G summit that is slated to kick off on June 3 in India and other parts of the world where Realme is an important participant to talk about 5G and its scope. Realme has been one of the fastest-moving smartphone brands in terms of technology adoption. In fact, last year, Realme was the first brand to launch a 5G phone in India, and even this year so far, the company has already launched more than five 5G phones. The Realme GT 5G is now likely to arrive in India soon.

According to Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Realme GT 5G will be available in two configurations. The one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage may cost EUR 400, while the one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage may be available for EUR 450, which translates to roughly Rs 40,000. However, there are chances the price may vary by up to EUR 20. He said that the phone will be available in Blue Glass and Yellow Vegan Leather colour options. In fact, the Yellow Vegan Leather variant has surfaced in a hands-on image.

Realme GT 5G specifications

The Realme GT 5G is a flagship phone that packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with Android 11 software. The phone supports 5G on both SIM card slots. The Realme GT 5G has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display has an integrated fingerprint sensor. The phone has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, along with support for a microSD card. The phone comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging through a USB-C port.

For its cameras, the Realme GT 5G uses a 64-megapixel sensor on the back, accompanied by an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole on the top left corner. The haptic feedback on the phone has improved over last year's version. The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well, and is only 8.4mm thick. The Realme GT 5G weighs 186 grams.