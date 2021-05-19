Realme GT Neo Flash Edition launch set for May 24, here is what to expect

Highlights Realme has confirmed an event for May 24 in China.

Realme has scheduled an event for May 24 and it is likely the GT Neo Flash Edition will debut. The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition arrived at the rumour mill only a few days back as a slightly different version of the GT Neo. This difference may come down to the charging speed, which is going to be faster on the GT Neo Flash Edition. This new variant may feature the 65W fast charging technology, up from the 50W wired charging on the original GT Neo. Although the GT Neo should have come with 65W fast charging from the very start, the GT Neo Flash Edition will just give one more option to customers, initially in China.

In a Weibo post, Realme announced there is going to be a launch event in China on May 24 where a new variant of the GT Neo will debut. There is no name for this variant available in the poster, but if we go by recent rumours, this variant will be called the GT Neo Flash Edition. For now, it is unlikely the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition will arrive in markets outside of China because the original GT Neo itself is not available for sale elsewhere. Realme will launch a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered smartphone in India soon, but it will expectedly be called the X7 Max 5G, not GT Neo. But there is speculation that the X7 Max 5G may be nothing but a rebranded GT Neo.

As for the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, rumours suggest everything other than the charging speed will be the same as on the regular GT Neo. This would mean the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. And for more storage, you will be able to add a microSD card to this phone. It will run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. There will be a 4500mAh battery on the GT Neo Flash Edition. The phone will sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Much like the Realme GT Neo, on the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, you may have a 64-megapixel main Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back. Realme ditched the fourth sensor on the GT Neo, which is also why we are going to see just three sensors on the upcoming GT Neo Flash Edition. For selfies, the new phone may sport a 32-megapixel front camera in a punch-hole setup. The phone may also follow the design of the GT Neo if it does not want to look different.