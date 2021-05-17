Realme GT Neo Flash Edition may be in works, to feature 65W fast charging

Highlights Realme GT Neo Flash Edition may be a new phone in the GT series.

Realme GT Neo debuted in China in late March. And then, for quite some time, rumours were rife that the GT Neo would arrive in India. Although a major chunk of leaks now point out that Realme will launch X7 Max 5G as its first Dimensity 1200-powered phone in India, it is going to be more or less the same as GT Neo smartphone. Now, away from all this, Realme may be working on bringing another GT smartphone to its flagship series. This upcoming phone may be the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, where the word Flash will stand for 65W fast charging.

The regular Realme GT Neo comes with 50W fast charging, despite being a member of the GT flagship range. And now that GT Neo Flash Edition is reportedly in the works, the order of phones in the GT series -- as well as Realme's strategy for its top-end phones -- is becoming clear. Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is going to be nothing but a GT Neo given the power of 65W fast charging. The 65W fast charging has been a standard for fast charging on Realme and Oppo smartphones for a long time. Their smartphones across price ranges come with this technology, and it is also one of the best in the market if you talk about battery charging.

The rumour around the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition comes courtesy of a Weibo tipster, and he has talked about the existence of the phone and its main ingredient, which is the 65W fast charging. We do not currently know when the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition will arrive, but seeing Realme's pace of launching phones, it may not be too far.

If the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is another variant with better fast charging technology, the rest of the specifications are going to be the same as the regular one. This means the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor inside that will give it 5G connectivity. There are up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. And in case you want more storage, you can add a microSD card to this phone. It runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. There will be a 4500mAh battery on the GT Neo Flash Edition. The phone will sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate.

As for photography, you may have a 64-megapixel main Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back. Realme ditched the fourth sensor on the GT Neo, which is also why we are going to see just three sensors on the upcoming GT Neo Flash Edition. For selfies, the new phone may sport a 32-megapixel front camera in a punch-hole setup. The phone may also follow the design of the GT Neo if it does not want to look different.

Realme's strategy to bring a new GT Neo Flash Edition seems pointless. Had the regular GT Neo been equipped with 65W fast charging, there would be no need for a new edition.