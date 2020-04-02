Realme hikes smartphone prices after GST increased

Highlights Realme has increased the prices of its smartphones.

This is because the GST on smartphones has been spiked to 18%.

The Realme coupons have also been re-issued to users.

Realme has announced it is increasing the prices of its smartphones for the first time since 2018, owing to the changes in GST announced by the government. The Indian government has hiked GST on smartphones from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, which came into effect on April 1. Now, Realme has followed other brands such as Oppo, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Apple in hiking smartphone prices to maintain profits amid the insurmountable situations such as depreciating Indian Rupee and covid-19 pandemic that has caused the lockdown. Moreover, Realme is also handing out fresh coupons, redeemable on realme.com, to those whose coupons have expired during the lockdown period.

In a statement, Realme has decided to hike smartphone prices -- something it said it has not done since H2 2018 despite various issues -- after the increase in GST. "It's never easy for realme as a new brand to keep providing the latest technologies across different price segments in India," read the statement available on the Realme website. The new prices of the Realme smartphones have now been listed on the website and should soon be reflected across e-commerce websites, which are currently not accepting orders for anything but household essentials.

The Realme 6 now starts at Rs 13,999, as opposed to earlier pricing of Rs 12,999. The Realme 6 Pro, which was launched alongside, is now priced at a starting of Rs 17,999, which is Rs 1,000 up from the previous cost. The Realme 5i prices in India now begin at Rs 9,999 -- it was Rs 8,999 earlier. The Realme C3, which debuted in the month of February, now costs Rs 7,499, as opposed to earlier pricing of Rs 6,999. The Realme X2 is now priced at Rs 17,999 for the base model, previously selling for Rs 16,999. The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition now starts at Rs 36,999, whereas the price of Realme X2 Pro remains unchanged. The Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India has been increased to Rs 39,999 for the base model. It was launched at a price of Rs 37,999.

Separately, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has announced the fresh realme.com coupons will be issued to those whose existing coupons have expired during the country-wide lockdown in effect. " For all customers whose http://realme.com coupons have expired during the lockdown period, don't worry! A new one will be re-issued directly on your http://realme.com account. #StayHomeStaySafe," wrote Sheth on Twitter. The coupons can be used to avail discounts on a range of products on realme.com.