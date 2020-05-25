Realme India event today: Realme Watch, Realme TV, and Buds Air Neo to launch

Highlights Realme's India event will begin at 12.30 pm today.

Realme will launch its first smartwatch and television today.

Realme will also launch the Buds Air Neo at the event.

Realme is set to launch its first smart television and smartwatch at its mega event in India today, May 25. The online event will also see the debut of the Realme Buds Air Neo truly wireless earbuds, which are likely the successor of the Realme Buds Air launched last year. The Realme TV, Realme Watch, and Realme Buds Air Neo have already been detailed via teasers and their listings are already active on Flipkart. Here's what you should know ahead of today's launch of three Realme products in India and their deliveries to your region amid the Lockdown 4.0.

Realme TV, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo Launch Event Live Stream

Sine the covid-19 induced lockdown has forced all physical events to go online, Realme will be live-streaming its event on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter to announce the three products. The event is set to begin at 12.30 pm.

Since the government has relaxed deliveries of non-essential items in all zones - red, orange, and green - the Realme Watch, Realme TV, and Realme Buds Air Neo will be deliverable to all locations in India from Flipkart and Realme's own delivery partner. However, there might be restrictions on the deliveries to the containment zones across the country.

What We Know So Far

Realme has been teasing its first television and first smartwatch for quite some time now while the Buds Air Neo teasers began appearing only a few days back. The Realme TV and Realme Watch were glimpsed and confirmed to launch in India back in March but the pandemic caused multiple delays. The Realme TV is confirmed to come with a bezel-less display with Chroma Boost Picture Engine to provide a maximum brightness of 400 nits, have a 64-bit MediaTek processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU, and feature four 24W stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Audio. Per what has been spotted on certification websites, the Realme TV should be available in three sizes - 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch.

Realme Watch, on the other hand, is teased to have the biggest display in its price segment. The smartwatch will come in single 1.4-inch display size. It will be a touchscreen display, unlike the one-point touch panel used on the Realme Band. The Realme Watch is confirmed to come in blue, red, and green colours while there will be classic and fashion variants for the strap used on the smartwatch. It has been confirmed to come with smart notifications feature on supported apps, music playback controls, and a camera shutter control. there will be as many as 14 sports mode preloaded on it. Realme Watch will also come with a 24x7 health assistant, which will be responsible for tracking user's health in real-time. The components used for real-time health tracking include a heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitor.

The last product that will be launched today is the Realme Buds Air Neo TWS earbuds. They were earlier spotted on certification websites along with their design. However, Realme divulged one too many details about the Realme Buds Air Neo ahead of the launch. The upcoming truly wireless earbuds will be a watered-down version of the Realme Buds Air and come with 13mm bass boost drivers. Realme is claiming a 17-hour music playback time on the Buds Air Neo when coupled with the charging case. The TWS earbuds will support Bluetooth 5.0 and have 50 per cent less latency compared to normal mode. It will also be available in red, green, and white colours, per the teasers. A leak last week said the Realme Buds Air Neo could cost Rs 2,999.