Realme is planning a 5G phone for the masses that will cost around Rs 7,000

Realme has announced plans to bring what may be an uber-affordable phone with 5G connectivity soon. At the recent global 5G summit, Realme India and Europe boss Madhav Sheth said that the company will bring a 5G phone that would cost around Rs 7,000, or $100. With a deeper proliferation of 5G phones globally, Realme's plan makes sense, especially at a time when 5G technology is getting cheaper by the day.

The current classification of phones in Realme's 5G portfolio will evolve this year, wherein the number series will belong to the entry-level market, Narzo will sit in the middle tier, and the upcoming GT series will be meant for premium and flagship categories. Going by this, the $100 5G phone that Realme said it is planning is going to be a number-series phone. The last phone in the company's number series was Realme 8 Pro, which focused on the 108-megapixel camera, but there is no 5G in this series.

Realme already has a range of affordable 5G phones in India. The recently launched Realme 8 5G arrived as one of the cheapest 5G phones in India, while some other phone models such as Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme X7 cost between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Sheth previously told me that Realme is planning to launch as many 5G phones as it can throughout this year. And during the global summit, the company announced that it is planning to launch more than 20 5G phones by 2022, which will account for 70 per cent of the total 5G phone portfolio. The current range of 5G phones is just 40 per cent of the number Realme has earmarked for until 2022.

The Rs 7,000 smartphone will be crucial for 5G penetration in India. 5G connectivity is yet to be rolled out commercially in the country. The Department of Telecom recently told carriers in India to begin trials in partnership with companies such as Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung, and C-DOT. Chinese 5G equipment makers such as Huawei were, however, snubbed by the government. Interestingly, at the same time, there are apprehensions about the 5G network and its potential bad impact on the environment and biology of humans.

As convoluted as it is, the 5G rollout in India will not come easy, at least from the current standpoint. Brands such as Realme will, however, help make 5G easily accessible. With easy access, people will be able to see for themselves what 5G can do. Not just smartphones, there may be 5G feature phones in the making. According to some reports, Reliance Jio may launch the 5G Jio Phone at the upcoming annual general meeting.