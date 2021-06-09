Realme laptop is happening and its first glimpse shows MacBook-like design

Highlights Realme has teased a laptop and it will arrive in India soon.

Realme laptop is finally happening. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India and Europe, posted a cryptic binary code on Twitter to tease a new product category, but accompanying it in the tweet is a laptop sticking out slightly from a paper bag. Whatever part of the laptop is visible in the photo hints at a metallic body, something that looks uncannily similar to the Apple MacBook. Obviously, the Realme laptop will use Microsoft Windows, but the company can very well ape Apple's popular personal computer.

The binary code in the tweet translates to "Hello World!" This is the same phrase that is popular as an introduction to the world of computers, so it is not really difficult to somehow still guess what Sheth teased on Twitter. The confirmation on Realme's next product category comes after a round of rumours, including a recent one from tipster Mukul Sharma that suggested the launch could take place as early as June. Realme, however, has not confirmed a launch date.

Realme's laptops will be a direct rival to the Xiaomi Mi Notebook laptops that were introduced last year. Xiaomi launched as many as three laptop models in India, kicking off an aggressive market for laptops that Realme will soon chase after. Realme has not announced what specifications or the price its upcoming laptops will bear, but you can expect things in the ballpark.

The Apple MacBook happens to be an inspiration for Realme's upcoming laptops, as well. And that is not really surprising. Manufacturers such as Huawei have previously launched laptops that look like the Apple MacBook. That is because it is one of the most recognised designs for laptops and also one of the preferred ones. The metallic build and premium finish is what makes Apple's MacBook one of the most demanded laptops in the market, obviously in accordance with the price ranges a customer is seeking.

There is not much to talk about Realme's laptops yet. Will there be more than one model or would Realme actually give a webcam on its notebooks, unlike Xiaomi? We do not know the answers yet. There is no information on what processor Realme has used on its laptop. Is it an Intel chipset or an AMD processor? We do not know, again. But, rest assured, Realme's upcoming laptop will surely run Windows 10 out-of-the-box.

While the June launch timeline seems a little difficult to squeeze in a laptop, Realme has the GT 5G global launch in mind at this point. Realme is launching the GT 5G smartphone globally on June 15 and the India launch is also confirmed.