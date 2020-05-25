Realme launches 10000mAh Power Bank 2 in India

Highlights Realme has unveiled a Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2

Realme has added a new power bank to its list of launches today. Along with Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Smart TV, and Realme Watch, the company has also unveiled a Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2. The power bank has a capacity of 10,000mAh and also has a two-way quick charge technology. It will go on sale today.

Realme Power Bank 2 Price

The Realme Power Bank 2 has been fairly priced at Rs 999 and it will be available for sale on Flipkart and Realme's official website. The sale will commence at 3 pm on May 25 and the device will be available in yellow and black colour options. As the lockdown 4.0 brought along lots of changes, non-essential items can now be bought on the e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. As per the company, Power Bank 2 will be soon available in offline stores as well.

Realme Power Bank 2 Specs and Features

The Power Bank 2 by Realme comes with support for 18W two-way fast charging and houses two different charging ports including a USB Type-A and a USB Type-C. A 10,000mAh Lithium-polymer battery runs the show here. It comes equipped with a total of thirteen layers of circuit protection which provides safety during high-speed charging. The company claims that the Power Bank doesn't experience much capacity loss even after many charging cycles.

In terms of the design, the Realm Power Bank 2 looks identical to its predecessor, the Realme power bank. The Realme power bank also provides 18W two-way fast charging, has a dual output including the Type A and the Type C.The Realme Power Bank also has a 10,000mAh capacity but has a twelve layer of protection as opposed to Power Bank 2's thirteen layers of circuit protection. Realme Power Bank 2 is, however cheaper than its predecessor.

Apart from the Realme Power Bank 2, the company also unveiled the Realme Smart TV, Realme Watch, and Realme Buds Air Neo TWS. The Realme Watch is priced at Rs 3999, Realme Buds is proved at Rs 2999 while the Realme's first-ever Smart Tv, the Realme Smart TV is priced at Rs 12,999.

The buds and the power bank will go on sale on Flipkart on May 25 while the Realme Watch will be available on the e-commerce platform on June 5. The Realme Smart Tv will go on sale on Flipkart on June 2.