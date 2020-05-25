Realme launches its first Android TV in India for Rs 12,999

Highlights Realme TV comes in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes.

It is powered by a MediaTek processor and runs Android TV.

Realme TV starts at Rs 12,999 in India.

Realme TV is finally official in India months after its confirmation and days after its teasers began cropping up. The first smart television from Realme goes big on features - it has a bright display with up to 400 nits, it comes with Dolby Audio for stereo speakers, and is powered by Android TV. The Realme TV will enter the crowded market of televisions in India years after its archnemesis Xiaomi dived into space. In 2019, the TV shipments hit a record 15 million units, reflecting the growing demand of Indian consumers and a shift in tech dynamism. The Realme TV, although late to the club, promises on par features that most of its rivals already provide in the affordable segment.

Realme TV Price in India

The Realme TV comes in two sizes - the 32-inch version is priced at Rs 12,999 while the 43-inch variant costs Rs 31,999. It will be available via Flipkart and realme.com starting 12 noon, June 2. There is a free six-month YouTube Premium membership on the purchase.

Realme is giving a one-year warranty on the television and one-year additional warranty on the panel. There is 48-hour home installation available free of charge, as well.

Realme TV Features

The Realme TV has two sizes, both flaunting an LED display panel. The 32-inch panel has a resolution of 1366x768 while the 43-inch version has a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. Although it was earlier rumoured that there will be a 55-inch version, it is not on the cards right now. The screen ratio of the display is 16:9 and the refresh rate is maxed out at 60Hz. The Realme TV is powered by Android TV without any customisations, which means there is a stock Android experience on the television along with the ability to download supported apps from the Google Play Store. Google Assistant is also supported on Realme TV. The smart TV comes preloaded with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video apps, as well.

The Realme TV is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor that has an integrated multi-core Mali-470MP3 GPU. There is 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage on both models, along with support for thumb drives via two USB ports. The other connectivity options on the Realme TV include three HDMI ports, one AV port, one TV Tuner port, a SPDIF port, and a single LAN port. Realme TV also supports Wi-Fi 2.4G and Bluetooth 5.0. There is also an infrared sensor for remote control. However, the remote control provided with the television supports Bluetooth, as well. The remote control has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Assistant, in addition to the regular power and volume control buttons.

Powered by Dolby Audio, Realme TV has four stereo speakers emitting sound at a maximum of 24 watts. Realme TV also has Hi-Red Audio that can be chosen with the right connectivity mode. The 32-inch version consumes 45W while the 43-inch variant consumes 74W of power.