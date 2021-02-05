Realme launches V11 5G, its latest Dimensity 700-powered affordable phone

Highlights Realme has launched a new 5G smartphone called V11 5G.

This smartphone has been launched only in China for now.

Realme V11 5G uses a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC inside.

Realme V11 5G is the latest affordable smartphone in the company's kitty, now available to buy in China. It is a new smartphone in the V-series that has so far been exclusive to China, although the smartphones under it have made it markets outside bearing different names. But for now, the V11 5G is only for Realme customers in China. The new phone brings the popular MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that brings 5G support to the low-end phones. It is a budget smartphone and the specifications certainly assert that.

Before I tell you what the new Realme V11 5G costs and packs inside, a little about Realme's growing 5G portfolio. Realme kicked off the 5G wave with its flagship devices that are categorised under the X-series. Since 5G is becoming ubiquitous by the day, the company decided to democratise 5G offerings by bringing affordable handsets that are powered by MediaTek's capable Dimensity chipsets, available across price segments. Among them is the V-series in China. Coming back to the Indian market, Realme launched the X7 and X7 Pro smartphones that bring 5G to affordable price points.

Realme V11 5G price

The V11 5G comes in a single variant so you do not have a lot of options here. This variant costs CNY 1,199, which translates to roughly Rs 14,000 in India. It comes in Vibrant Blue and Quiet Grey colour options and is available to purchase right away through online channels in China.

Realme V11 5G specifications

The Realme V11 uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which should be sufficient for light to medium tasks. The smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch 720p LCD with a waterdrop style notch on the top. The aspect ratio is 20:9 but the refresh rate is stuck at 60Hz. Inside the notch is an 8MP camera that comes with AI optimisations. The smartphone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

For main photography, the Realme V11 5G bears two cameras on the back in a new design. This design is similar to the recent Vivo smartphones, making it difficult for people to tell them apart. And the camera module looks like it has three cameras but one of them is a placeholder for the AI logo. There is a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth-sensing camera, accompanied by an LED flash that also finds its place inside this island.

The Realme V11 5G is backed by a large 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging using the bundled charger. There is a USB-C port for that. Realme has given a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well, among other connectivity options such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and 5G. Realme V11 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint reader, as well.