Realme likely to announce its first Smart TV at MWC 2020 in Barcelona

Highlights CMO Francis Wang hinted about announcing a Smart TV at MWC.

It is also being predicted that the Realme TV will be first made available to the Indian users.

Realme is gearing up for the release of C3.

In just two years, Realme has carved out a niche for itself in the world of smartphones. With some really impressive mid-rangers and budget phones, Realme gave a tough fight to Xiaomi, especially in the Indian market. However, now the Chinese phone manufacturer wants to expand its range of products and a new smart tv could be one of its new products to launch in 2020.

The reports of Realme venturing into the television market started doing the rounds after CMO Francis Wang hinted about unveiling a smart TV at the Mobile World Congress 2020 which will be held in Barcelona. In his reply to a Twitter user, who asked about the Realme Tv. Wang wrote, U gonna hear something exciting about TV on MWC! #realmeForEveryIndian. Although he didn't reveal whether Realme will launch the TV or not, his tweet gave all the right hints.

It is also being predicted that the Realme TV will be first made available to the Indian users as the Chinese manufacturer focuses predominantly on the Indian market and Wang's #realmeforeveryIndian hashtag rings a bell.

Earlier, mobile brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus had earlier forayed in the TV market. OnePlus, quite a leader in the premium smartphone market unveiled its smart TV in 2019. The TV came in two different variants, the OnePlus 55 Q1 4K and the OnePlus 55 Q1pro 4K QLED TV priced at Rs 69,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively. Although the TV received rave reviews, it couldn't do much in terms of sales.

Apart from OnePlus, Xiaomi had launched quite a lot of televisions primarily for the budget audience and currently leading the smart tv market. So if Realme decides to jump into the arena, it is definitely not going to be an easy ride with brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and Xiaomi already in the market.

Apart from smart tv, Realme also has plans to launch a set of smartwatches, wireless chargers and different range of wireless earbuds. It has been a busy month for Realme as they are now gearing up for the release of Realme C3 on February 6, 2020. The phone is a successor to the Realme C2 and will sport a 6.5-inch display, dual rear cameras, and a 5000mAh battery life. Although there has been no clarity over the pricing of the device, it is being predicted that it will cost somewhere around 6000-7000. The device will be exclusively available to buy on Flipkart.



