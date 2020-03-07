Realme Link app now available to download on Android

Highlights Realme Link app is now available to download on Android.

Its iOS app has, however, been not launched as of now.

Realme Link will allow management of Realme Buds Air, Realme Band

Realme Link app has finally showed up on the Google Play store and is now available to download on Android smartphones. The app will act as a bridge between all Realme phones and its various AIoT products that will be launched soon. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had recently announced the kind of products the brand will launch over time, including a smart screen, a smart speaker, and a smartwatch. It has already introduced the Realme Band and Realme Buds Air as first two products of its upcoming vast portfolio.

The changelog of the Realme Link app on Google Play store reads: With realme Link on your phone, it will become the control centre, on which you can view, operate, and control all your realme AIoT products. This essentially means that the forthcoming AIoT devices from Realme will use Realme Link for pairing and feature management. The Realme Link already supports the Realme Buds Air and the Realme Band, which was launched earlier this week. The Realme Link app is free to download on Android; however, its iOS counterpart is not available as of now.

At its Realme 6 series launch event, Sheth said that the brand is looking to create an ecosystem of smart devices, much like Apple, by launching products in major categories. While Realme is now present in more than three categories, it aims to encompass a wider spectrum of devices. The brand will launch smart speakers, smart screens, smart TVs, and smartwatches going ahead. Moreover, the company will also foray into fashion segment with its own range of clothing. Heading proudly towards a Tech-Lifestyle ecosystem! Sheth wrote in a tweet on Saturday, March 7.

To recall, Realme launched the Realme 6 series in India earlier this week. The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro come with a 90Hz display with quad rear cameras. They also support 30W Super VOOC 2.0 fast-charging technology on their respective batteries. Realme has priced the Realme 6 at Rs 12,999 onwards while the Realme 6 Pro starts at Rs 16,999.