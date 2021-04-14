Realme may launch another affordable phone with Dimensity 1100 in April

Highlights Realme may be working on a new affordable phone with 5G.

This phone may use a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset.

Rumours are rife that this phone may be one of the Q-series.

Realme may be planning another affordable 5G phone with a new chipset. After launching a flurry of smartphones such as the Realme GT, Realme GT Neo, Realme V13 5G, Realme V15 5G, and Realme X7 Pro (Ultimate Edition) in China, the Oppo offshoot is getting ready for a phone with Dimensity 1100 chipset inside. Now, the chipset here is a little less powerful than the top-end Dimensity 1200, which we recently saw on the Realme GT Neo. So, it is clear we are not looking at a flagship-level phone.

According to Digital Chat Station, which has a pretty good record of leaking news about upcoming phones in China, the Realme phone in question may arrive by the end of this month. And this phone is going to be affordable. But how "affordable" is the real question. Realme already has a pretty good range of phones in China, and these phones are spread across various price points. Right now, these price segments are already too crammed, which is why it will be interesting to see where this phone will fit.

Apart from the information that a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor will power this phone, there is nothing else known at this point. But there is no harm in guessing. Considering the phone will use MediaTek's penultimate 5G chipset, you can expect the phone to have an AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone may come with at least a 64-megapixel camera system, if not the 108-megapixel camera that the Realme 8 Pro comes with. And there is definitely going to be fast charging on this phone because that is a standard feature now.

Interestingly, a mysterious Realme phone arrived at China's TENAA certification body. This phone bears the model number RMX2205, and the images in the listing suggest that there may be an AMOLED screen on the phone with an embedded fingerprint sensor. This display may be 6.43-inches in size with Full-HD+ resolution. The phone is going to be 8.4mm thick, but its weight is not known right now. The phone has a volume rocker on the left and a power button on the right. A 4400mAh battery is supposed to keep the lights on this phone that will come running Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 software.

Recently, Realme confirmed it is planning to launch a new Q-series of phones that will sit below the GT series in China. And it is possible this phone we are talking about may be one of the Q-series. Some rumours even point out that this smartphone will arrive in some markets are Realme 8i. Realme recently launched the 8 and 8 Pro in India, and now it is bringing the 8 5G in Thailand and India.