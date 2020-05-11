Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A India launch set for today: How to watch, price, and specifications

Highlights Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A will be launched today.

Narzo 10 is likely a rebadged version of Realme 6i.

Narzo 10A is said to be a rebranded Realme C3 triple-camera model.

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones are set to be launched today in India. Both smartphones are much awaited and have been delayed twice earlier, owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country. Now that there are certain relaxations observed in certain parts of India, Realme is going ahead with the launch of the Narzo series. The Narzo 10 is expected to be a mid-range smartphone -- most likely a rebadged version of the Realme 6i while the Narzo 10A could settle down for the budget price category and have specifications similar to those of Realme C3 triple-camera model.

Realme Narzo Series: How to Watch Live Stream

Now that online events have become the new normal for tech companies, Realme has moved the launch of Narzo series to an online event. Realme will stream a pre-recorded video on YouTube at 12.30 pm sharp via its official channel on Monday, May 11. The pricing and other details of the Narzo series are likely to be announced during the stream.

Realme Narzo Series: What to Expect

The Realme Narzo series will comprise two smartphones, at least in the beginning. Realme has not stated if there will be more smartphones to this series or where this series will sit among the existing line-ups. However, a previous report suggested Realme Narzo series will be positioned between the Realme C-series and Realme 3-series. As such, this also indicates the pricing of the upcoming series. Also backed by some earlier leaks, the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones could be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

As for their specifications, Realme has teased some details about the upcoming smartphones. The Realme Narzo 10 will have a setup of four rear cameras while the Realme Narzo 10A will have three instead. This is exactly identical to what Realme 6i and Realme C3 have in a respective manner. The Realme Narzo 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, as per the teasers. Realme will pack a 5000mAh battery on either both or one of the two devices, which is rated to deliver a standby of 39 days. There will also be the Quick Charge fast charging technology on the Realme Narzo-series smartphones. One of the two devices will have a 6.5-inch "Large Display" with a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 per cent. By their looks, the Realme Narzo series smartphones seem to borrow the standard Realme design on their rear panels. The design looks similar to what we have seen on recent Realme devices.