Realme Narzo 10 spotted in retail outlet, pricing tipped ahead of launch

Realme Narzo series is set to be launched in India later this week, on Thursday, March 26. Ahead of the launch, the company divulged a few specifications of the upcoming two phones - the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A. The former, however, has come out in full glory. Realme Narzo 10 has been spotted in a retail store where it even passed through the AnTuTu benchmarks. It has also been corroborated via the AnTuTu scores that Narzo 10 is indeed a rebranded version of the Realme 6i, which was recently launched in Myanmar.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared what is claimed to be a live image of the Narzo 10 sitting in a retail store. The Narzo 10 has a waterdrop-style notch at the top along with a quite tall display. The screen of the phone has the AnTuTu benchmark app open and the score is displayed. Realme Narzo 10 has scored 203078 on the benchmark test, which tells the capability of the processor of the phone as well. As per reports, Realme Narzo 10 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which also powers the Realme 6i. If these two phones are one and the same, the rest of the specifications should also tally. Agarwal has also said Realme 10 could be priced in the sub-Rs 15,000 bracket.

The Realme Narzo 10, based on the Realme 6i specifications, could come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, with expandable storage support. The Realme Narzo 10 is expected to have four rear cameras - a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the smartphone should come with a 16-megapixel camera. It is likely to be backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Additionally, Realme has finally explained what the word Narzo stands for. Narzo is not an actual word but an acronym for all the features put together - Next-Level Camera, A Class Processor, Remarkable Battery, Zenith of Design and Outstanding Display. Pick the initial letter from each phrase and you get NARZO. Moreover, the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones have been listed on Flipkart ahead of the launch, confirmed some specifications such as the 5000mAh battery.