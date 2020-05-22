Realme Narzo 10A first sale today: 5 key things to note about this under Rs 10,000 phone

Highlights Realme Narzo 10A is now on sale in India for Rs 8,499.

Narzo 10A has a set of three cameras that are decent for the price.

There is also a 5000mAh battery on Narzo 10A.

Realme Narzo 10A goes on sale in India for the first time today. The low-tier smartphone in the Narzo series will be available for purchase a few days after the bigger sibling Narzo 10 went on sale. The Narzo 10A is an affordable-segment smartphone that is a rebadged version of the Realme C3 triple-camera phone that was not launched in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC under the hood.

Realme Narzo 10A Sale, Price Details

The Realme Narzo 10A comes in a single variant that is priced at Rs 8,499. It comes in So White and So Blue colour options and will go on sale starting 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. Since most areas even in the red zone are eligible for smartphone deliveries, the Narzo 10A should be deliverable to your location. But, in case, you should check if it is deliverable by entering your area pin code.

5 Key Points to Note About Realme Narzo 10A

The Narzo 10A is a budget smartphone that brings many features to the table. It has a large display, a reasonable processor, three cameras, and a fingerprint sensor. If you have been eyeing a smartphone under Rs 10,000, Narzo 10A could be a good choice. Here are five reasons why:

1 - The Realme Narzo 10A is a rebadged version of the Realme C3 with triple cameras. It has the same processor as the Realme C3 available in India - MediaTek Helio G70. The Helio G70 debuted in India with the Realme C3 and is claimed to be more efficient in terms of performance for smartphones in the budget segment. The Helio G70 is integrated with a pair of ARM Cortex-A75 CPUs that is clocked at up to 2GHz, while there are other six Cortex-A55 CPUs in the octa-core cluster.

2 - Narzo 10A has three cameras at the back, including a 12-megapixel main sensor. While I have not been able to review the smartphone yet completely, I did use the cameras for a short while. Based on a few photos I took, the Narzo 10A has decent cameras for its pricing. The images shot in daylight look sharp and have sufficient details while those taken in the lowly lit environment have a grainy outcome. If you want to do basic photography, Realme Narzo 10A should suffice. But if you are still doubtful, hold up till my review comes out.

3 - There is a 6.52-inch display on the Narzo 10A, which is pretty big for a smartphone that costs Rs 8,499. If you are into binge-watching Netflix and use other streaming platforms, the Narzo 10A should be a good option for the display size it offers.

4 - Narzo 10A boasts of a 5000mAh battery under the hood. The battery capacity is pretty massive and is rated to offer a standby time of 30 days. The smartphone also supports reverse charging, which means you can charge other devices and phones using the Narzo 10A battery.

5 - There is a fingerprint sensor as well on the Realme Narzo 10A back. If you are concerned about the security of your smartphone, the Narzo 10A provides you with a fingerprint sensor, in addition to the facial scanning.