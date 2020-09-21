Realme Narzo 20 Pro quick review: Super fast charging its most appealing feature

Highlights Realme Narzo 20 Pro has the same processor as the Realme 7 so performance could also be similar.

You get a 48-megapixel main camera at the back which should be good enough for your photos.

The highlight feature on the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is the 65W fast charging that is available for Rs 14,999.

Realme is adding three more smartphones to its Narzo series today. They are Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and the third Narzo 20 Pro. This time you have a Pro variant under the series, which necessarily brings together some top-of-the-line features in its class. Some of these features are outright borrowed from the Realme 7 series, but they make the Narzo 20 Pro an interesting choice.

You get a 90Hz screen, a 48-megapixel camera, and an industry-leading 65W fast charging solution. The last one makes the Narzo 20 Pro a brilliant deal but that is something I will be able to tell in my review.

For now, I have some first impressions of the new Narzo 20 Pro. It used the device for a brief time and the first thing I noticed is the pattern on the phone's back. There is a V-shaped pattern for arrows that move in towards the bottom when light hits the surface at various angles.

We have seen such design elements on previous Realme devices so there is nothing new on the front. It is a good thing it is not new though. Realme phones are usually beautiful and the Narzo 20 Pro is no different. There are two colours that you get on the Realme Narzo 20 Pro: White Knight and Black Ninja. I have the latter for the purpose of review.

Realme is keeping the costs low on the Realme Narzo 20 Pro by not opting for an AMOLED screen like how it did with the Realme 7 Pro. This also means you do not get the fingerprint sensor under the screen. It is, instead, mounted on the power button, much like the setup on the Realme 7. I set up the fingerprint sensor and found it quite fast.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro has an LCD that supports 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Both aspects of the smartphone display are commonplace now, thanks to Realme and some other Chinese smartphone brands. The elusive 90Hz refresh rate trickled down to the midrange with Realme 6 series back in March this year and the rest is history. The Narzo 20 Pro tries to mimic the same experience with its display, if not less. You also have a punch-hole on the display to carry the front camera a standard thing with smartphone displays today.

Inside of the Narzo 20 Pro is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor with up to 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This processor also powers the Realme 7 that I reviewed earlier this month. I was quite impressed by how deftly this processor manages high-memory games and other intensive tasks. I did not face stutters with this processor back with my Realme 7 review so I am hoping the Narzo 20 Pro will offer a similar experience. But one thing that, without a doubt, is true is that the phone can handle everyday tasks easily.

Realme phones have come to be known for their cameras too, at least in the budget and mid-range segments. They are often good and bring a host of features along to suit every need of users. With Narzo 20 Pro, Realme is not experimenting and rather sticking to what it knows works best with customers. There is a 48-megapixel main camera that should be capable enough to shoot good photos in a range of lighting conditions. Moreover, you are getting the Super Nightscape mode also. But interestingly, the night mode filters that debuted with the Realme 7 Pro have made it to the Narzo 20 Pro, as well. I am hoping the rest of the rear sensors and the 16-megapixel front camera also click good photos and support many features.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 4500mAh battery that I believe should be enough to last a day and even more. But what is eye-catching here is the 65W fast charging. After the Realme 7 Pro, the Narzo 20 Pro can offer blazing fast speeds of battery charging for a price of Rs 14,999 only. This is super impressive and will woo customers by the dozen.

So far, I have noticed only so much about the Narzo 20 Pro. I am sure it has a lot of things to offer and I am excited to know them. But that is something that I will write about in my review of Narzo 20 Pro. So, stay tuned.