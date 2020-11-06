Realme Narzo 20 Pro up for grabs for as low as Rs 12,599, makes for good buy

Highlights Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available for Rs 1,000 discount on Flipkart.

Over that discount, you get 10 per cent off on using Federal Bank card.

But if you have an American Express card, you get a flat Rs 5,000 discount.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is a good phone for the mid-range segment. It was launched for Rs 14,999 a few months back and was a competitor to the Realme 7, another important smartphone in the company's lineup. But the Flipkart is selling the Narzo 20 Pro for an all-time low price right now under its Big Diwali Sale that ends on October November 13. You can get the Narzo 20 Pro for as low as Rs 12,599 and it is a deal you should not miss.

Why do I say that?

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is the most affordable smartphone in India with 65W fast charging that can juice up the battery within 40 minutes. This technology is a bonus to have on this phone but you are not paying just for this feature.

You get a large 6.5-inch 1080p LCD with 90Hz refresh rate which means scrolling will be a lot smoother than the regular 60Hz display. You get a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which we, in our review, found to be capable of handling multitasking well alongside supporting good-quality gaming. You also get a 48MP quad-camera setup and while the rest of the cameras should not matter much, the main 48MP one clicks some decent photographs. (You can check the camera samples in our review.)

And, finally, the most important part, the price. In my review, I said buying the Realme 7 over the Narzo 20 Pro makes more sense because both smartphones were launched for the same price of Rs 14,999. But now, since the Narzo 20 Pro has been discounted to a point where it is nothing but an attractive deal, I would recommend Narzo 20 Pro over a lot of other smartphones that are available in this price segment.

Flipkart is giving the Narzo 20 Pro for Rs 12,599, which includes the Rs 1,000 discount and 10 per cent instant discount on using a Federal Bank debit card. See, there are more offers but they might be available only to select people. These offers include Rs 5,000 instant discount on American Express cards and RBL Bank credit and debit cards. If you happen to have one of these, you can get the Narzo 20 Pro for Rs 8,999. In which case, this could be the blockbuster deal that makes the Narzo 20 Pro the most affordable 65W fast charging phone.