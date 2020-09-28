Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart, Realme.com at 12 noon: Price in India, specifications, other details

Highlights Realme Narzo 20 will be on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme Narzo 20 will be available at 12 noon on these two websites.

Realme Narzo 20 will sell at a price of Rs 10,499.

Realme Narzo 20 is going to be on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com today at 12 noon. This will be the first sale of the phone that has a triple rear camera system, MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 6,000mAh battery. The phone was launched along with Realme Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 price in India and sale details

The price of the Realme Narzo 20 in India starts at Rs 10,499. This is for the 64GB storage variant while the 128GB variant costs Rs 11,499.

The phone will be on sale on Flipkart and Realme website at 12 noon. It will be available in two colours Blue and Silver.

The phone will also be available in select offline stores in West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications

The Realme Narzo 20 uses Realme UI based on Android 10. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The resolution is 750x1600 pixels. The phone is powered by Helio G85 processor, which is made by MediaTek, so no Snapdragon here, and it has 4GB RAM. On the rear, it has a primary camera that uses a 48-megapixel camera, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has a 6000 mAh battery. Both the 64GB variant and 128GB variants have space for using a microSD card through which storage can be expanded. The battery supports 18W fast charging.