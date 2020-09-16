Realme Narzo 20 series details leaked ahead of next week's launch

Highlights Realme Narzo 20 series is going to be launched on September 21.

The processor information of the three phones has leaked already.

There will be Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro in the series.

Realme Narzo 20 series will be going official next week on September 21. As it has become customary, the specifications of the devices launching under the Narzo 20 series have leaked. It looks like the company is going to position the Narzo 20 series smartphones at higher rungs than it did for the Narzo 10, and these leaked specifications look overarching the Realme 7 series too.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro will have a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, the Narzo 20 will run Helio G85 SoC, and the Narzo 20A will be powered by either a Snapdragon 665 or a Snapdragon 662 processor. We have seen these processors on existing Realme smartphones, including the Realme 7 (Review) that runs the Helio G95 and costs Rs 14,999. This should very well mean the Narzo 20 Pro will have a similar price but before jumping to the conclusion, let us take a look at other leaked specifications.

The Realme Narzo 20 will have 48-megapixel triple cameras on the back, per the tipster. He has also predicted there is going to be a huge 6000mAh battery on the Narzo 20 that will support 18W fast charging. Last time we saw this mammoth battery was on the Realme C12 and C15 smartphones. Realme Narzo 20 will use a Helio G85 processor that we last saw on Redmi Note 9 in India. The processor has two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores. So I am expecting a similar performance from the smartphone from Realme.

The Narzo 20 series was confirmed during the company's IFA event in Berlin. This series will be the successor to the Narzo 10 series that had just two smartphones: the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. But the Narzo 20 series will have three smartphones. In addition to the Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, there is going to be a third Narzo 20 Pro. The Narzo 20 Pro will sit at the top position in the series and could be very similar to the Realme 7.