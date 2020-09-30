Realme Narzo 20A sale today at 12 pm: Price in India, specs and other details

Realme Narzo 20A will be up for grabs today. The low-tier smartphone in the Narzo 20 series was launched earlier this month alongside two other phones. Today will be its first sale while the Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20 have already been available to purchase. The Realme Narzo 20A comes with a powerful 5000mAh battery without fast charging support. And you also get three cameras on the back and a waterdrop-style notch on the phone.

Realme Narzo 20A Price in India

Realme Narzo 20A costs Rs 8,499 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage while its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be available for Rs 9,499. The smartphone comes in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colours.

Realme Narzo 20A Sale

Realme Narzo 20A will go on sale right at noon on Flipkart and Realme online store.

Realme Narzo 20A Specifications

Realme Narzo 20A comes with a 6.5-inch 720p LCD with a notch. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There is a microSD card slot for expanding storage up to 256GB. The smartphone runs Android 10-based Realme UI.

At its back, there is a combination of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel retro sensor. Realme Narzo 20A features an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video calls. Realme Narzo 20A is backed by a 5000mAh battery.