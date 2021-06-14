Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 4G phones coming to India soon, confirms CEO

Highlights Realme is going to launch the Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 30 5G in India this month.

According to a tipster, the launch will take place on June 24.

Realme may also launch the 32-inch smart television at the event.

Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 4G are coming to India this month. In the new episode of the AskMadhav series on YouTube, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the third phone in the Narzo 30 series is coming later this month. Realme launched the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A back in February, and now, amid much anticipation, the Narzo 30 is arriving in both 4G and 5G variants. According to a tipster, Realme is holding an event on June 24 for the launch of the Narzo 30.

The June 24 event is not officially confirmed, but Sheth did say the launch of Narzo 30 in both 4G and 5G variants will take place later this month. Tipster Yogesh also hinted that the June 24 event will see the launch of a 32-inch TV alongside the two phones. Realme recently launched the 43-inch and 50-inch smart TVs in India along with the X7 Max 5G, so it makes sense the company is completing its TV range with the low-tier 32-inch model.

Realme Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 30 5G smartphones will, however, not be making their debut later this month because they are already up for sale in some markets. Realme launched the Narzo 30 5G smartphone in Europe last month, following the launch of the Narzo 30 4G in Malaysia some weeks before. While the Narzo 30 4G looks like a new phone, the Narzo 30 5G resembles the Realme 8 5G as far as specifications are concerned. While it does not make sense to sell two phones with nearly the same specifications, Realme already sells both in Europe.

Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 4G specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 4G are very similar but their chipset and some other small specifications are not the same. The Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is also inside the Realme 8 5G. The Narzo 30 4G, on the other hand, uses the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. Both phones have a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 600 nits. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a punch-hole on the top left that has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

For photography, the Realme Narzo 30 5G features a 48-megapixel main camera, accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera. You get features such as Nightscape mode and AI Beauty on the phone. The Narzo 30 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery inside with 18W fast charging, as opposed to 30W fast charging on the 4G variant on the same 5000mAh battery. There are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack among connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 30 5G.