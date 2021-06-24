Realme Narzo 30 5G launched with triple cameras, here are its full specifications, prices, and features

Highlights Realme Narzo 30 5G is the latest 5G phone in India that costs Rs 15,999.

Its specifications are very similar to those of the Realme 8 5G.

Realme has also launched the Narzo 30, which is the 4G version.

Realme Narzo 30 5G is the brand-new 5G phone from the Chinese company that at the beginning of this year announced to launch a horde of 5G phones in India by the end of 2021. The promise is coming through and at a fast pace, but because of the apparent haste, the Narzo 30 5G seems to have missed the point. It comes with the same set of specifications, except for a few ones, that the Realme 8 5G has, but is priced much higher. The Narzo 30 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor that is the cheapest 5G chipset you can get in the market and also powers the Realme 8 5G.

The new Narzo 30 5G looks like a good phone specifications-wise, but when you take a look at the market, it does not look that convincing. For what it is worth, the Narzo 30 5G will be the cheapest 5G phone for people who somehow cannot buy the Realme 8 5G. And if you are among those customers who have a solid reason to get the Narzo 30 5G, here is a rundown of the specifications, price, and features of the new phone.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications

Display: The Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Processor: Powering the Realme Narzo 30 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

RAM: You get 6GB of RAM on the Realme Narzo 30 5G.

Storage: There is 128GB of storage on the Narzo 30 5G along with support for a microSD card of up to 1TB.

Rear Cameras: The Narzo 30 5G comes with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera.

Front Camera: Realme Narzo 30 5G uses a 16-megapixel in-display selfie camera.

Battery: Fueling the Realme Narzo 30 5G is a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging through a USB-C port.

Operating System: You have Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 on the Realme Narzo 30 5G.

Realme Narzo 30 5G features

The Realme Narzo 30 5G brings support for 5G that the company says will be supported on Indian bandwidths, but there is no way to test that. Realme also said that the Narzo 30 5G comes with the Chroma Boost feature on the cameras, while the selfie camera uses the AI Beauty mode to enhance your photos. AI brings better tones and effects to the photo, but that is far from natural. Realme's new 5G phone comes with a 5000mAh battery that is likely to go on for about a day. The 18W fast charging should help fill that battery a bit faster.

Realme Narzo 30 5G price in India

The Realme Narzo 30 5G costs Rs 15,999 for the only RAM and storage variant. The first sale is on June 30, and if you happen to buy the phone at the first sale, you can get a discount of Rs 500. The sale will be held on Flipkart, Realme online store, and offline stores.