Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 4G, and 32-inch smart TV launching in India on June 24, check out their details

Highlights Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 4G smartphones are coming to India next week.

Realme has announced the June 24 launch date for the new products.

Realme will also launch the 32-inch smart TV and Buds Q2 earbuds.

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 4G, Buds Q2, and the 32-inch Smart TV are coming to India on June 24. Realme announced the launch date earlier this week for the upcoming event, and it looks like the company is going to be busy next week, even though that will not be for the GT 5G flagship phone. Realme GT 5G, however, is coming to India despite not having a particular date right now. While the launch of GT 5G seems a bit far, we have the new Narzo 30 smartphones and two new IoT products arriving, so let us talk about them.

The Narzo 30 series debuted in India earlier this year with two models, the Narzo 30 Pro and the Narzo 30A. But there were always three phones from the beginning, these two that debuted and the Narzo 30 that did not. Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth, however, confirmed that there is a Narzo 30 and that it would arrive soon. That is happening in India next week, but the Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 4G are already available to buy in some markets. The former is available in Europe while the 4G variant is selling in Malaysia. Here are the specifications of the Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 4G phones.

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 4G specifications

Specifications-wise, the Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 4G are very similar except for the chipset and some other small specifications. The Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The Narzo 30 4G, on the other hand, has the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. Both phones come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 600 nits. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a punch-hole on the top left that has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G features a 48-megapixel main camera, along with a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera. You get features such as Nightscape mode and AI Beauty on the phone. The Narzo 30 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery inside with 18W fast charging, as opposed to the 30W fast charging on the 4G variant that has the same 5000mAh battery. There are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack among connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 30 5G.

Realme Buds Q2, Realme 32-inch Smart TV specifications

The Realme Buds Q2 arrived back in April in Pakistan, but the model coming to India looks like a rebranded Buds 2 Neo. That is because the design teased by the website is identical to that of the Buds 2 Neo. Plus, the Realme Buds Q2 for India will support active noise cancellation, while the original Buds Q2 earbuds just have environmental noise cancellation, which is an inferior form of noise cancellation. Design-wise, the Buds Q2 earbuds are going to look like last year's Buds Q. The price of the Buds Q2 is not available right now. The Realme 32-inch Smart TV is going to come with a Full-HD resolution and the Android TV operating system.