Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 4G, Buds Q2, 32-inch TV launch in India today, check live stream, prices, specs

Highlights Realme will launch the Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 4G phones today.

Realme will also launch the Buds Q2 and 32-inch Smart TV.

Realme is holding the event at 12.30 pm today.

Realme Narzo 30 5G is going to break the covers today alongside the Narzo 30 4G, the Buds Q2, and the 32-inch Smart TV, as the company is set to expand its three product categories further. Realme's Narzo 30 series debuted in India earlier this year with the launch of the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A, but there was no vanilla phone in the series, unlike the previous ones. Realme then introduced the Narzo 30 in both 4G and 5G models in select markets, so technically, today's launch of two phones is not their debut.

The phones in the Narzo series look good enough specifications-wise, but everything will depend on the price of the two phones and how Realme positions them between the Realme 8 5G -- which is currently the cheapest 5G phone from the company -- and the Realme X7 -- which is the most expensive 5G phone from the company in under Rs 20,000. It will also be interesting to see how the Narzo 30 4G fares in the 5G crowd. Realme made it very clear earlier this year that it wants to launch 5G phones at different price points.

Realme event

The event starts at 12.30 pm, and it will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Realme Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 30 5G expected prices

According to the tipster Debayan Roy, Realme Narzo 30 5G prices may be Rs 13,999 or Rs 14,999 for the base model. Realme Narzo 30, on the other hand, may cost either Rs 11,499 or Rs 11,999 for the base model. Both phones may come in Racing Silver and Racing Blue colours.

Realme Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 30 5G specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The Narzo 30 4G, on the other hand, has the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. Both phones come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 600 nits. Both phones have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a punch-hole on the top left that has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Both run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G features a 48-megapixel main camera, along with a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera. You get features such as Nightscape mode and AI Beauty on the phone. Narzo 30 4G has the same cameras. The Narzo 30 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery inside with 18W fast charging, as opposed to the 30W fast charging on the 4G variant that has the same 5000mAh battery. There are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack among connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 30 5G.

Realme Buds Q2, Realme 32-inch Smart TV

The Realme Buds Q2 will arrive as the most affordable option with active noise cancellation. The earbuds arrived back in April in Pakistan, but the model coming to India looks like a rebranded Buds 2 Neo. That is because the design on the company website is identical to that of the Buds 2 Neo. While the Buds Q2 in India will support ANC, the original Buds Q2 earbuds just have environmental noise cancellation, which is an inferior form of noise cancellation. Design-wise, the Buds Q2 earbuds are going to look like last year's Buds Q. The price of the Buds Q2 is not available right now. The Realme 32-inch Smart TV is going to come with a Full-HD resolution and the Android TV operating system.