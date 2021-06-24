Realme Narzo 30 5G phone launched in India at Rs 15,999 alongside its 4G version Narzo 30

Highlights Realme has launched the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones in India.

The Narzo 30 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Both the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G have 5000mAh batteries.

Realme Narzo 30 5G has arrived in India along with its 4G version called simply the Narzo 30. Realme chose to launch the two smartphones about three months after the debut of the Narzo 30 series with the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A. Realme introduced the two phones in Malaysia and Europe initially and it has chosen to bring both of them to India after a short while. The two phones will find their positions among the likes of Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme 8 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Motorola Moto G60 Fusion, and the Oppo A54.

The Narzo 30 5G is essentially the showstopper here because Realme has been focusing on its 5G portfolio more than ever this year. That is because it is highly likely that India will begin 5G trials by the end of this year. Although there is no confirmation on that part -- with both Reliance Jio and Airtel fast-tracking the trials, it is not exactly a hurdle in the path of smartphone brands to launch 5G phones in India. In fact, if you go by what these companies said, people are more interested in buying a phone with 5G than any other aspect. And that is why Realme's 5G offerings are coming left, right, and centre.

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 price in India

Realme Narzo 30 5G comes in a single variant that costs Rs 15,999. However, if you want to grab the phone at its first sale, you can get a discount of Rs 500, after which the Narzo 30 5G will cost you only Rs 15,499. The Narzo 30, on the other hand, costs Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage version, but the first-sale discount of Rs 500 is available here, as well. On buying the Narzo 30 at its first sale, you will have to pay only Rs 11,999. There is a 6GB RAM, 128GB storage version that costs Rs 14,499, but the Rs 500 discount is not available on this model. The Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 come in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colours.

The first sale of the Realme Narzo 30 5G will be held on June 30 at noon on Flipkart, Realme online store, and offline stores. The sale of Narzo 30 starts at noon on June 29 on Flipkart, Realme online store, and offline stores.

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 4G specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is a 5G phone that uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which also powers the Realme 8 5G and is among the most cost-effective 5G chipsets available. In place of this chipset, the MediaTek Helio G95 processor finds its way to the Narzo 30 4G version. While the Narzo 30 5G comes with 6GB of RAM, the Narzo 30 has 4GB and 6GB of RAM options. The internal memory on both Narzo phones is 128GB, along with support for up to 1TB microSD card. Both the Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a punch-hole on the top left that has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Both phones run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on both the Narzo 30 phones.

For photography, the Realme Narzo 30 5G and the Narzo 30 share a 48-megapixel main camera, accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera on the back. You get features such as Nightscape mode and AI Beauty on the phone. The Narzo 30 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery inside with 18W fast charging, but the Narzo 30 has 30W fast charging through a USB-C port. There are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack among connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 30 5G. The Narzo 30 5G is a bit lighter than the Narzo 30, where it weighs 185 grams, while the latter is 192 grams in weight.