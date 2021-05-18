Realme Narzo 30 launched with MediaTek Helio G95 chipset that also powers Redmi Note 10S

Highlights Realme has launched the new Narzo 30 smartphone in Malaysia.

The Realme Narzo 30 uses the same chipset as on the Redmi Note 10S.

Realme has not made it clear if Narzo 30 would arrive in India.

Realme Narzo 30 is the third smartphone that the company today added to the Narzo 30 series. The vanilla phone tries to maintain the balance in specifications between the Narzo 30 Pro 5G -- the highest-end phone in the series -- and the Narzo 30A -- the cheapest phone among the three. As a matter of fact, the Realme Narzo 30 uses the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and if this sounds familiar to you, that is because Xiaomi's latest Redmi Note 10S uses it, too. Expect the Realme Narzo 30 to give you the same level of performance as on the new Redmi phone.

For now, Realme has launched the Narzo 30 in the Malaysian market. Realme has been launching products left, right, and centre in Malaysia while the India launch events are on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Realme previously postponed the May 4 event because of mounting cases in the country. The next date for the event is not clear. Realme would launch the Narzo 30 in India, if planned, only after the situation improves in India.

Realme Narzo 30 price

The Realme Narzo 30 costs MYR 799 (roughly Rs 14,200) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which is the only variant for the phone. However, those who buy the phone in the first sale can get it only for MYR 699, which translates to roughly Rs 12,400. The smartphone comes in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colours.

Realme Narzo 30 specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 seems a good option for people who do not want to spend a lot on their phone, which gets most things right. The phone comes with dual-SIM connectivity and runs the latest Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. There is a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 per cent, and a pixel density of 405 PPI. Powering the Realme Narzo 30 is the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard memory. You can expand the storage using a microSD card.

The rear of the Realme Narzo 30 has three cameras; a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is support for 4K 30fps videos and stabilisation with a lower resolution. The phone has features such as Super Nightscape, Ultra 48MP Mode, Panorama, Portrait Mode, Time-lapse Photography, HDR, Ultra Macro, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, Filters, Chroma Boost. For selfies, the Realme Narzo 30 brings a 16-megapixel in-display camera with night mode, HDR, and AI Beauty filters.

Inside the Realme Narzo 30 is a 5000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging through a USB-C port. Realme has included the power brick and the cable in the retail box of the Narzo 30. The Realme Narzo is 9.4mm thick and weighs around 192 grams.