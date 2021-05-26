Realme Narzo 30 now comes with 5G in a new variant, price is around Rs 19,500

Highlights Realme has launched the Narzo 30 5G smartphone in Europe.

The Narzo 30 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

The phone also has a 48-megapixel triple camera setup on the back.

Realme Narzo 30 now comes in a new 5G variant. The Chinese tech company announced the launch of the Narzo 30 5G in Europe days after the 4G version debuted in Malaysia. The new Narzo 30 5G still uses a MediaTek processor but, of course, a different model that has 5G capabilities. Apart from this, there are some other differences between the 4G and 5G models of the Narzo 30, but they are majorly indiscernible.

The new Realme Narzo 30 5G is essentially the Realme 8 5G that the company launched in India some weeks back. And, in that essence, Realme is unlikely to bring the new Narzo 30 5G to India, even though it previously said a third Narzo 30 series device would arrive in India. I am guessing that it will be the Realme Narzo 30 4G, instead of the 5G model. Funnily, Realme has launched the new Narzo 30 5G in Europe, where it already sells the Realme 8 5G, making it a bit difficult for customers to choose between two phones that share their specifications.

Realme Narzo 30 5G price

The Realme Narzo 30 5G costs EUR 219, which translates to roughly Rs 19,500. There is just one memory variant, but you get Racing Blue and Racing Silver as colour options. The Realme Narzo 30 4G also has the same colour variants.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is among the most cost-effective 5G chipsets available in the market. This chipset replaces the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset that powers the Narzo 30 4G. The phone has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 600 nits. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a punch-hole on the top left that has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

For photography, the Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with a 48-megapixel main camera, accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera. You get features such as Nightscape mode and AI Beauty on the phone. The Narzo 30 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery inside with 18W fast charging, as opposed to 30W fast charging on the 4G variant. There are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack among connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 30 5G.