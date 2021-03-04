Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G first sale today on Flipkart, should you buy?

Highlights Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is the most affordable 5G phone right now.

It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate on the big display with punch-hole.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G first sale is taking place today. If you have been waiting to buy this phone, you will have a chance to grab one today in the sale. The Narzo 30 Pro 5G is the most affordable 5G phone right now. It was launched recently as the successor to the Narzo 20 Pro that was launched last year. But while the Narzo 30 Pro brings the next-generation 5G technology, it lets go of the 65W fast charging technology that Narzo 20 Pro proudly flaunted for under Rs 15,000. So, there is a trade-off here but the rest of the specifications of the Narzo 30 Pro 5G make it a stout contender in this segment.

I have been using the Narzo 30 Pro 5G for some time. The phone has delivered on my expectations mostly. The display is big, colourful, and bright, good enough for watching movies and playing games. The Dimensity 800U processor is powerful and can handle multitasking and high-end games, good for the price that the phone comes at. The battery lasts long but 30W fast charging is something that might annoy you if coming from the Narzo 20 Pro. And the cameras click good photographs in daylight with ample details. The night shots, however, could have been a little better but that is a small issue. I will talk about my experience in detail in my review. Until then, here is a rundown of the price, specifications of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G price

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G starts at Rs 16,999 and will go on sale at noon today on Flipkart and Realme online store. The smartphone comes in Blade Silver and Sword Black colours. There is a high-memory variant as well that costs Rs 19,999, the same as what the base variant of the Realme X7 5G costs. For the offers, there is a Rs 1,000 instant discount on using ICICI Bank cards on both full and EMI payments on Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G review

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has the following specifications that you should know before you decide to buy this phone.

Display - The Narzo 30 Pro 5G has a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a punch-hole design.

Processor - Powering the Narzo 30 Pro 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset inside.

RAM and Storage - Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM options while the storage options are 64GB and 128GB. You can add a microSD card of 256GB.

Battery - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Cameras - There are triple rear cameras comprising a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8MP secondary sensor with an ultrawide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP camera inside the punch-hole.

OS - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G runs Android 10-based Realme UI but Android 11 is promised.

As I said, the phone is very good for the price of Rs 16,999. First of all, it brings 5G even though you cannot access it right now. It is a future-proofed phone and you will find value for money in case you intend to use it for a long time. If you are not convinced by 5G, the phone brings a 120Hz refresh rate on the LCD. The high refresh rate can improve scrolling animations and gaming on the phone. The processor is also good enough to support games such as Call of Duty Mobile. The photographs I took from the phone have impressed me except for the ones that I shot in low light using the night mode. The portraits are also not very extraordinary on the phone. The bottom line is Narzo 30 Pro 5G is a good phone for the price of Rs 16,999 and you can buy it without thinking twice.