Realme Narzo 30 Pro may be 5G phone with four rear cameras

Realme recently confirmed that Narzo 30 is indeed in the works and may launch soon in China and India. It is very likely the Narzo 30 smartphone will be flanked by a Narzo 30A and a Narzo 30 Pro in the series, only to take things forward from last year's Narzo 20 line. Although not confirmed, Realme has got a new smartphone certified on China's TENAA authority and this phone may be the Realme Narzo 30 Pro. The key specifications of the upcoming smartphone have also been leaked via the website.

The TENAA listing, spotted by Playfuldroid first, sheds the light on what this Realme phone looks like. There seems to be a set of four cameras on the back, aligned diagonally inside a rectangular island along with the LED flash. The Realme branding is located at the bottom left side in reasonably small fonts and, gladly, there is no "Dare to Leap" slogan. On the left side is the volume rocker while the right side has the power button with the fingerprint sensor mounted on it. This gives an idea there could be an LCD on the phone, although the size is not known.

The Realme phone bears the model number RMX3161, which is a higher number than the one in RMX2161, the model number for Narzo 20 Pro. This is the only reason why it is being believed this new Realme phone could be the Narzo 30 Pro. Also, a regulatory agency previously hinted the model number for the third phone in the series, Narzo 30A may be RMX3171 and this phone has not been listed on TENAA yet. There are some gaps to fill but it cannot be possible until more details about the Realme Narzo series model numbers emerge.

But, on the bright side, the specifications of the Narzo 30 Pro may also have been leaked. This smartphone will come with Android 11 and have 5G connectivity. Although the chipset is not clear for now, I am assuming the mid-end chipsets from either MediaTek or Qualcomm. Realme has so far relied on MediaTek chipsets for its low-end and mid-end 5G devices but there is a high chance the company may make a switch to the Snapdragon 480 or Snapdragon 690 processor instead of Dimensity chipsets. Further, this phone has a 6.5-inch screen and a 4880mAh battery. And it measures 162.5x74.8x8.8mm.

There are many things that we do not know yet about this phone, such as the front camera mechanism (punch-hole or notch), fast charging capabilities of the battery, and the details of the cameras on the phone. But there is one thing definite and that is Realme Narzo 30 Pro may arrive sooner than later, alongside the Narzo 30, the retail box design is a matter of a poll right now. The initial launch may take place in China but the phone will eventually come to the Indian market.