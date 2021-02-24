Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 India launch today: Live stream, specifications, and more details

Highlights Realme will hold an event today to launch the Narzo 30 series.

There will be two phones this time, Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A.

Realme Buds AIr 2 earbuds are also said to launch today.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Narzo 30A, and the Realme Buds Air 2 will finally debut today at the launch event. Realme has been teasing the two phones and the new earbuds for a while now, revealing key features that they come with. These include 5G connectivity on the Narzo 30 Pro, which could be launched as the cheapest 5G phone in India. The Narzo 30A is teased to come with a 6000mAh battery as the highlight. And finally, the Realme Buds Air 2 teasers suggest active noise cancellation on the pair of earbuds. These three selling points for Realme's new phones and earbuds seem compelling, at least on paper.

The Narzo 30 Pro will be a successor to the Narzo 20 Pro. Launched last year, Realme Narzo 20 Pro is the cheapest smartphone in India with 65W fast charging. If you see, Realme always has had one thing that makes Narzo smartphones quite appealing. This time it is 5G that will be available on the Narzo 30 Pro because of the Dimensity 800U processor. Now, this processor debuted with the Realme X7, which the company launched only recently. But Realme had clarified that the Narzo 30 Pro is going to cost less than what the X7 does, meaning its price will not be more than Rs 19,999 for the base variant. We will get to know more about the phones at the launch today.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 launch

Realme will kick off the digital event at 12.30 pm today. It will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Realme will announce the price and availability details of the three new products at the event.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 specifications

Realme has confirmed the Narzo 30 Pro will have a 120Hz display and a Dimensity 800U processor for 5G. But the rest of the specifications come from the grapevine. According to a tipster, the Narzo 30 Pro will feature a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging technology, a 48MP triple rear-camera system, and speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. The Narzo 30 Pro is also said to come with just 30W charging, which is a huge downgrade over the 65W fast charging that last year's Narzo 20 Pro features. This may have been a tradeoff done to bring the 5G connectivity to this price segment.

The Narzo 30A, on the other hand, is said to come with a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch, a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, an Helio G85 processor, a 13MP dual-camera setup, an 8MP selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It may come in two colour variants, black and blue. These specifications look impressive, at least on paper, for a phone that is going to be priced at around Rs 10,000. Realme has some interesting tricks that it pulls off to stay ahead of the competition, which the Narzo 30A seems to have been loaded with.

The Buds Air 2 finally are teased to come with active noise cancellation and diamond-class Hi-Fi driver, battery life of 25 hours, the 88mm super latency mode for good gaming.